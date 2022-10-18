Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
LBank Exchange Announces Official Listing of XENO Governance Token (GXE)
Leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank has just added to its list of supported tokens following the official launch of the XENO Governance Token (GXE). The platform announced it had listed XENO on the 10th of October, 2022. The development reflects the exchange’s efforts to expand its global reach further while achieving...
cryptopotato.com
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
CoinTelegraph
Ripple’s $250M fund backs Web3 projects focused on ‘entertainment and media’
In September 2021, enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple launched the Ripple Creator Fund, a $250 million initiative committed to providing creators with the financial, creative and technical support needed to create nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. On Oct. 18, Ripple disclosed the...
Will Ventures Raises $150 Million Sports Fund, Hires Andreessen Vet
Sports-focused Will Ventures has closed on a $150 million fund, the second fund from the early stage venture capital firm. Will Ventures focuses on making seed investments in sports and sports-adjacent businesses and conducting follow-on investments in tandem with other investors. The shop opened its first fund for $50 million in 2019 and has invested in fantasy sports stock exchange Jock MKT, media platform Just Women’s Sports and digital collectibles firm Candy Digital, among other startups.
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
getnews.info
Meta Flare Future World completes the first round of financing of 10 million US dollars
The Web3.0 decentralized platform Meta Flare completed the first round of financing of 10 million US dollars, with a valuation of 300 million US dollars MOROZ. B&F two institutions led the investment, BAYDE, GPMANS, and many other institutions participated in the investment. Mate Flare The future world hopes to build...
Binance Is Among Top Vote-Holders In Uniswap DAO, Delegates More Than 13M UNI Tokens
Binance gets second largest voting rights in Uniswap DAO. Uniswap CEO says the DAO now belongs to Binance users. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading exchange by volume, is now the second biggest voting member of the decentralized exchange Uniswap DAO. The company delegated 13 million UNI UNI/USD tokens...
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
coingeek.com
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens, Polkadot, And Decentraland: Crypto Projects With Massive Rewards
Based on its successful presale and promising future as a utility coin, Dogeliens, the newest meme coin, is poised for meteoric growth after its launch. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is the platform upon which the newborn king of all decentralized financial transactions was built. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a peer-to-peer, open-source...
zycrypto.com
Tron, Avalanche & Budblockz: Viable Crypto Acquisitions In A Bear Market?
During a bear market, many crypto adherents are concerned about purchasing cryptos. A bear market is a point in time when the market hits a slump that leaves many investors feeling uneasy and dissatisfied. A bear market typically lasts a year, but historically, there have been times when bear markets lasted longer.
zycrypto.com
Whilst Three Arrow Capital’s NFT collection goes into liquidation, Mushe NFTs set to move like hotcakes
With advancements in the world of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts, NFTs have become the new go-to digital asset acquisitions. Owing to the internet, awareness among investors is increasing by the minute. Consequently, only NFTs with solid fundamentals and utility remain in demand. One such project is the soon-to-launch Mushe (XMU)...
CoinTelegraph
Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version
Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
zycrypto.com
Popular Analyst Hints Huge Chance For Cardano And Solana To Become Egregious Failures Like EOS
After an unforgettable couple of months, independent market analyst DonAlt believes on-fire Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and others may end up seeing the same fate as Litecoin (LTC), EOS, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which went from dominant market leaders in the crypto market (outside of bitcoin) to what they are today: afterthoughts.
zycrypto.com
Genius Token (IUX) Commences IDO on P2B Exchange
Investment platform Genius Assets has disclosed plans to commence the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of the Genius Token (IUX) on P2B. This will see the IUX token going live on the P2B exchange. Following the event, enthusiasts who desire to infuse in $IUX will have the opportunity to acquire the...
CoinTelegraph
NFT project Azuki launches Physical Backed Token
Anime-inspired nonfungible token (NFT) project Azuki has released the Physical Backed Token (PBT) — an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain. Azuki shared on its Twitter account that the first implementation of the PBT will use the BEAN Chip,...
bitcoinist.com
Looking For The Best Crypto Investment? The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Beats Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX)
The Hideaways (HDWY) is a huge opportunity to invest in a project with the token only valued at $0.06, compared to the expected listing price of $0.90. This is why thousands of investors think The Hideaways is a better investment than Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX). Will Solana (SOL) be...
Roofstock onChain Sells First House As Ethereum NFT For 175,000 USDC
A house in South Carolina, U.S, has been sold for 175,000 USDC via Roofstock onChain. The property became the first real estate purchase using USDC and was enabled by an NFT. The Web3 marketplace enables property purchases within minutes via NFTs. Roofstock raised $240 million in March 2021. Roofstock onChain,...
