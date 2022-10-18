ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZzNR_0idTcynr00

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort.

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved a motor scooter and a 2012 Nissan Rogue SUV. Authorities had initially described the vehicle as a motorcycle.

Investigators said both vehicles were heading north on 400 West; when the Nissan reached the top of the bridge, it struck the motor scooter, which was going at a slower speed.

The driver of the scooter was ejected and died from his injuries. The sheriff’s department identified him as 36-year-old Michael Nichols.

Nichols, who is originally from Muncie, lived in Greenfield and was on his way to work. His family has been notified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qexL_0idTcynr00
Image via Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

The driver of the Nissan is cooperating with the investigation and voluntarily submitted to a blood draw, police said. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

County Road 400 West stayed closed for more than two hours for crash reconstruction and cleanup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 7

Stephanie Nicole
4d ago

They shouldn't be showing a picture of the scooter since it says the family hadn't been notified. Imagine seeing the picture being the way the family was notified. SMH.

Reply(2)
2
Related
WTHR

Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot and killed inside his northeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon inside his residence on Indianapolis’ northeast side. Indy metro police officers were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, a residential area near E. 42nd St. and Post Rd., on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Police promise to take action against trail drivers

Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist. Initially, […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Indy man charged with insurance fraud accused of stealing $42K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A two-year investigation where the Indiana State Police and Federal Buruea of Investigation teamed up led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Indianapolis man accused of unemployment insurance fraud. According to state police, a man by the name of Covenant Ben is accused of receiving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy