Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved a motor scooter and a 2012 Nissan Rogue SUV. Authorities had initially described the vehicle as a motorcycle.

Investigators said both vehicles were heading north on 400 West; when the Nissan reached the top of the bridge, it struck the motor scooter, which was going at a slower speed.

The driver of the scooter was ejected and died from his injuries. The sheriff’s department identified him as 36-year-old Michael Nichols.

Nichols, who is originally from Muncie, lived in Greenfield and was on his way to work. His family has been notified.

The driver of the Nissan is cooperating with the investigation and voluntarily submitted to a blood draw, police said. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

County Road 400 West stayed closed for more than two hours for crash reconstruction and cleanup.

