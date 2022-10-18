ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Vigils held as Raleigh shooting shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

Community members in Raleigh held vigils over the weekend after last Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead and two injured. One woman — 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner — remains in critical condition, as does the 15-year-old male suspect. The people who were shot and killed are...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Durham mother turns anger about gun violence into action

DURHAM, N.C. — No afternoon at Blaire Rodgers' house is complete without a temper tantrum. The mother of three has grown used to all the chaos. You might say she's an expert at multitasking, also working from home for a tech company. It's what's beyond the four walls of...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Artist creates portrait of Raleigh police officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — To honor Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed in Thursday's shooting, an artist and police officer from Philadelphia created a portrait of Torres. Artist Jonny Castro is known across the country for his portraits of fallen officers and first responders. He said since 2016,...
RALEIGH, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Should Mass Shooters Be Named?

RALEIGH, N.C. – We’re learning more about the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department says the 15-year-old suspect shot and killed five people Thursday, and critically injured others. The crime scene extended more than two miles throughout eastern Raleigh, from neighborhood streets to a nearby greenway, ending in a standoff where the suspect was critically injured.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
thepalmettopanther.com

Five Dead After Mass Shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina

On Oct. 13, five people were shot and killed in a northeast Raleigh, North Carolina residential neighborhood. In addition to the five killed, two others were left in critical condition. After victims were found scattered throughout the neighborhood, police requested residents to immediately evacuate from the area or stay in their homes. That night, the suspect was taken into custody.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy