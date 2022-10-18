Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Raleigh mass shooting victims’ families remember their loved ones
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six days after the mass shooting in Raleigh, Tracey Howard is remembering his wife Nicole Connors and his dog, Sammy. “I’m just taking it a minute at a time and you know, I’ve got a lot of emotions going through me,” said Howard.
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for Raleigh Police Officer killed in mass shooting; recently served at Camp Lejeune
Funeral services for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres have been scheduled for this weekend. Torres was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of northeast Raleigh last week. Torres was on the job for 18 months. Before that, he served as a U.S. Marine...
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report.
cbs17
WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
bpr.org
Vigils held as Raleigh shooting shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
Community members in Raleigh held vigils over the weekend after last Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead and two injured. One woman — 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner — remains in critical condition, as does the 15-year-old male suspect. The people who were shot and killed are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Durham mother turns anger about gun violence into action
DURHAM, N.C. — No afternoon at Blaire Rodgers' house is complete without a temper tantrum. The mother of three has grown used to all the chaos. You might say she's an expert at multitasking, also working from home for a tech company. It's what's beyond the four walls of...
cbs17
Mom running on trail died doing what she loved, is remembered by family after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Susan Karnatz, a wife and a mother of three, was one of five people killed in Raleigh’s mass shooting. Kirsten Gaither said her daughter was loving and active, and a wonderful mother and sister. “She found a lot of joy in life, and was...
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
WXII 12
Artist creates portrait of Raleigh police officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — To honor Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed in Thursday's shooting, an artist and police officer from Philadelphia created a portrait of Torres. Artist Jonny Castro is known across the country for his portraits of fallen officers and first responders. He said since 2016,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Should Mass Shooters Be Named?
RALEIGH, N.C. – We’re learning more about the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department says the 15-year-old suspect shot and killed five people Thursday, and critically injured others. The crime scene extended more than two miles throughout eastern Raleigh, from neighborhood streets to a nearby greenway, ending in a standoff where the suspect was critically injured.
Raleigh officials to release report Thursday on investigation of deadly mass shooting
The report is expected to answer questions about the Raleigh shooting that took place a week ago in the Hedingham neighborhood.
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
thepalmettopanther.com
Five Dead After Mass Shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina
On Oct. 13, five people were shot and killed in a northeast Raleigh, North Carolina residential neighborhood. In addition to the five killed, two others were left in critical condition. After victims were found scattered throughout the neighborhood, police requested residents to immediately evacuate from the area or stay in their homes. That night, the suspect was taken into custody.
cbs17
Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
'Just shocked': Durham pharmacy robbed at gunpoint for second time
A brazen robbery terrorized some workers in Durham when a business owned by two sisters was robbed at gunpoint for a second time.
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Dispatch calls reveal how law enforcement tracked Raleigh mass shooting suspect
Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more.
