A letter today from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office members of state boards who ignore their legal responsibilities won’t get state legal assistance. Democratic state Senator Jeremy Moss requested the letter. Moss says he’s particularly concerned about whether Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers will certify the results of the November elections. The letter is not a formal interpretation of state law or policy. But Moss says the letter “sends a signal” to the board.

21 HOURS AGO