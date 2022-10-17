Read full article on original website
wcmu.org
Attorney General says office won’t defend public board members who don’t handle duties
A letter today from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office members of state boards who ignore their legal responsibilities won’t get state legal assistance. Democratic state Senator Jeremy Moss requested the letter. Moss says he’s particularly concerned about whether Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers will certify the results of the November elections. The letter is not a formal interpretation of state law or policy. But Moss says the letter “sends a signal” to the board.
wcmu.org
Michigan Attorney General warns student borrowers of loan forgiveness scammers
Applications for federal student debt relief are now open and Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel is warning student borrowers to be prepared for scammers taking advantage of the program. Nessel says scammers will rush borrowers and try to get them to give away personal or financial information. Ryan Fewins-Bliss is...
wcmu.org
Wet snow hits Michigan, above average precipitation predicted this winter
A lot of people around Michigan saw snow today. The upper peninsula has been hit the hardest by the winter storm, with heavy, wet snow in the Marquette area. Tim Locker is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gaylord. As we prepare for winter, he advises Michigan residents to travel in packs and drive cautiously amidst snowstorms.
