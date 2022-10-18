ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan

COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Fortune

Europe is in the middle of a brutal energy crisis. Next year could be much, much worse￼

As bad as Europe’s energy woes are now, the continent’s energy crisis will not be over by next spring. Eight months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s transition away from Russian energy imports has not been an easy one. Last year, Europe imported 99 billion euros ($117 billion in 2021 dollars) in energy from Russia, which included around 40% of Europe’s natural gas consumption and 30% of its crude oil. The result, at least in the short term, has been a mounting energy crisis across the continent, marked by record-high natural gas prices and utility bills tripling in many places.
CNBC

Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends

President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
Reuters

As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug

VASILATI, Romania, Oct 19 (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can.
Reuters

EU Commission to propose potential 'dynamic' gas price cap

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to propose this week a last-resort "dynamic" price cap for natural gas in the European Union and mandatory limits on the degree to which traded prices can fluctuate in a single day, according to a draft proposal.
The Independent

Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Ukraine, White House says

Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said. The US government has confirmed that Russian attacks have employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby, who said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones...
Business Insider

The government has already canceled $800 million of debts for US farmers, and says that's 'just the first step' in its loan relief programme

The USDA has canceled $800 million in debts for 13,100 farmers, it said Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act included $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers. The USDA said Tuesday's announcement was "just the first step" in aiding distressed farmers. The US Department of Agriculture has already canceled...
France 24

Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too 'timid'

Energy prices and inflation have surged across the 27-nation European Union as Moscow slashed gas supplies apparently in response to EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. As winter approaches, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has been under intense pressure to tackle soaring heating bills...

