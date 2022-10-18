Read full article on original website
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
US reassures OPEC that the Russian oil price cap won't be replicated to also target the cartel, report says
The US has reassured OPEC that a cap on Russian oil prices isn't also intended for the cartel, a Treasury official told Reuters. The official also said that the proposed cap on Russian oil isn't the beginning of a buyers' cartel meant to counter OPEC. The reassurances could help remedy...
Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Chinese smart meters could be a threat to power supplies in Britain if used as 'a Trojan horse that could pull down the whole of the grid', experts warn
A quarter of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
CNBC
'Powerful explosions' triggered major gas leak on Russian pipelines, Danish police say
The findings appeared to be similar to a crime scene investigation carried out by Sweden's national security service, which reinforced suspicions of "gross sabotage." A flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. Many...
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
Europe is in the middle of a brutal energy crisis. Next year could be much, much worse￼
As bad as Europe’s energy woes are now, the continent’s energy crisis will not be over by next spring. Eight months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s transition away from Russian energy imports has not been an easy one. Last year, Europe imported 99 billion euros ($117 billion in 2021 dollars) in energy from Russia, which included around 40% of Europe’s natural gas consumption and 30% of its crude oil. The result, at least in the short term, has been a mounting energy crisis across the continent, marked by record-high natural gas prices and utility bills tripling in many places.
CNBC
Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends
President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug
VASILATI, Romania, Oct 19 (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can.
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
EU Commission to propose potential 'dynamic' gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to propose this week a last-resort "dynamic" price cap for natural gas in the European Union and mandatory limits on the degree to which traded prices can fluctuate in a single day, according to a draft proposal.
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Ukraine, White House says
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said. The US government has confirmed that Russian attacks have employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby, who said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones...
The government has already canceled $800 million of debts for US farmers, and says that's 'just the first step' in its loan relief programme
The USDA has canceled $800 million in debts for 13,100 farmers, it said Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act included $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers. The USDA said Tuesday's announcement was "just the first step" in aiding distressed farmers. The US Department of Agriculture has already canceled...
France 24
Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too 'timid'
Energy prices and inflation have surged across the 27-nation European Union as Moscow slashed gas supplies apparently in response to EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. As winter approaches, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has been under intense pressure to tackle soaring heating bills...
