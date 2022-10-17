Read full article on original website
Three statewide ballot proposals showing strong support in EPIC-MRA poll
A new statewide poll is gauging voter sentiment on three Michigan Midterm Election ballot proposals. Lansing-based EPIC-MRA conducted a statewide poll from October 6th through the 12th surveying 600 likely November voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. When asked if the election for were held today – or if they already voted by absentee ballot – how would they vote on the three ballot proposals?
Michigan’s jobless rate barely moved in September
Michigan’s unemployment rate held steady in September. The state’s September jobless rate was essentially unchanged over the month at 4.1%. That's despite adding about 2,000 to the state workforce. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point in September to 3.5%. Last month, Michigan’s...
Data on lead levels in blood for Michigan children available online
The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or B-LRV, which is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood.
State, business leaders call awareness to innovative child care funding model
A group of state officials and business leaders is calling for more investment in a statewide child care program with a unique funding model. Michigan launched Tri-Share Child Care as a pilot program in early 2021 to stem the loss of employees who couldn’t afford daycare services. The program...
Michigan Attorney General warns student borrowers of loan forgiveness scammers
Applications for federal student debt relief are now open and Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel is warning student borrowers to be prepared for scammers taking advantage of the program. Nessel says scammers will rush borrowers and try to get them to give away personal or financial information. Ryan Fewins-Bliss is...
Wet snow hits Michigan, above average precipitation predicted this winter
A lot of people around Michigan saw snow today. The upper peninsula has been hit the hardest by the winter storm, with heavy, wet snow in the Marquette area. Tim Locker is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gaylord. As we prepare for winter, he advises Michigan residents to travel in packs and drive cautiously amidst snowstorms.
