Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
Rep. Ashley Hinson and challenger Liz Mathis debate in battle for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — KCCI, along with KCRG in Cedar Rapids and KWQC in the Quad Cities, held a debate between the candidates running for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (who has spent one term in Congress representing Iowa's 1st Congressional District) is running for a seat in the newly redrawn District 2. Her challenger is Democrat Liz Mathis.
Rep. Hinson Hospitalized, ‘Feeling Better’ With Kidney Infection
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The staff of Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she’s feeling better. The U.S. Representative was hospitalized Sunday with a kidney infection. Her chief of staff says Hinson is still undergoing treatment at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She’ll remain there overnight.
