Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker
The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
Avalanche Claims Dryden Hunt
The Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers from the New York Rangers. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has claimed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, has tallied one point (1g/0a) in three games with the Rangers so far...
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks
BOSTON - The Bruins will get some reinforcement on the back end for Thursday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as Matt Grzelcyk returns to the lineup to make his season debut. The blue liner sat out the first four games of the season as he made his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.
Ontario homecoming: Seven Stars will be playing in familiar territory
The Stars are bringing the party to Toronto tonight. With seven Ontario natives, plus adopted-son Jason Robertson, there will be a ton of storylines to watch when the Stars play against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. "You can feel the excitement when you come here, a lot of Ontario guys,...
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Wild this season: Oct. 20 (away), Dec. 10 (home), Mar. 2 (home). The Canucks are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games vs Minnesota (0-3-2 in their last five). The Canucks have a 47-35-5-10 all-time record in 97 games against...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-0) VS SAN JOSE SHARKS (0-4-0) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Fresh off a dominating 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the New York Islanders look to carry that momentum into a Tuesday night tilt with the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m., MSGSN).
