Jalopnik

You’ll Never be Rich Enough to Match Your Private Jet With Your Bentley

What would you say is the ultimate display of wealth? Is it designing and building your own luxury home? Heading to your local auction house and bidding on, and winning, an ultra-rare supercar? Well, for one aspiring billionaire, the ultimate display of wealth is matching your fleet of private aircraft with your bespoke Bentley.
teslarati.com

Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature

Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
Top Speed

The 2024 Integra Type-S Is Proof Acura Doesn't Care What Fans Think

The Acura Integra has a place in automotive history as one of the best, front-wheel-drive cars to come out of Japan. The nameplate dates back to 1986 and until now it has, mostly, not failed to impress. While the 2023 Acura Integra was, not at all, what many enthusiasts had hoped for, the model is about to receive a fresh dose of performance as the 2024 Integra Type-S has finally been confirmed. If you were expecting something completely new, however, get ready to be disappointed as the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R genes seem to be running strong here.
The Independent

8 best kids’ hiking boots for covering all terrains

Trust us, finding the best kids’ hiking boots and walking shoes is probably the most important thing to sort ahead of a long family ramble or countryside hike. The reason? If the youngsters don’t feel their feet are comfortable, dry and well-supported in their shoes, your hike just isn’t going to happen (well, it might – you’ll just end up carrying a child for three hours).For kids, the best hiking boots need to be durable yet lightweight, weather-resistant to handle all conditions, and should tread just as easily across forest floors and muddy trails as over sand dunes. Appealing to...
insideevs.com

Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike

The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
Jalopnik

What Ford Deserves the Raptor Treatment Next?

Did you know that October is National Raptor Month? No, neither did I until earlier this week. Apparently, over the course of the month, we’re supposed to celebrate our favorite raptors, which in this instance includes things like Peregrine Falcons, Andean Condors, and that all-American hero, the Bald Eagle.
torquenews.com

An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage

Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
Field & Stream

What the Hell is Parallax, and Do Hunters Need to Care About it?

Parallax is a simple concept to understand, but as it relates to riflescopes it’s difficult to explain. According to Merriam-Webster, parallax is the apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object. I’m sorry, but what the hell does that mean? Let’s see if I can provide a hillbilly translation.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists

You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
Prevention

The Best Camping Gear for Any Outdoor Adventure

What’s better than an adventure in the mountains and camping under the stars, a cool breeze rustling right outside your tent? Or a sunny hike to places unknown? Not much, at least not much to me! I’m an avid hiker, camper, and novice backpacker—and I’ve personally crash tested most of the items on this list of camping gear and camping gifts.
bikepacking.com

The Kruch Tauntaun Shreds in Winter

The new Kruch Tauntaun is a Canada-made Chromoly steel fat bike designed around modern mountain bike geometry and made with technical riding in the Rockies in mind. Learn more here…. The new Tauntaun is a fat bike designed and manufactured as a partnership between The Inside Line, Kruch Custom Bicycles,...
Outdoor Life

Merrell Moab 3: A Budget Hiking Shoe that Doesn’t Disappoint

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The Merrell Moab has a great reputation for out-of-the-box comfort and an affordable price. It is the most popular budget hiking shoe. However, I wanted to see what hikers could really expect from a budget shoe. So I decided to destroy them using the forces of nature and a reckless attitude.
hypebeast.com

Explore Slippery Trails With Ease in Merrell’s New Hydro Runner

Reese Cooper’s synonymous footwear label Merrell is best known for its unorthodox approach to stylish hiking. Back in August, the British brand presented its latest addition to its 1TRL division and it was a silhouette that was geared towards all-rounded movement, designed to make outdoor excursions fun, smooth, and slip-free. Now, Merrell is once again steering itself even more into the abyss with another unique design entitled the Hydro Runner and it’s designed to take on wet and windy trails throughout the winter season.

