Read full article on original website
Related
The best snow gear for skiing and snowboarding
Skiing requires a variety of gear from ski jackets and pants to skis, boots, and bindings. Here are our favorites we'll be using this season.
Amazon’s Go-Karts, ATVs, and UTVs Are on Sale Right Now
The Drive - Robert BaconThere’s a four-wheeled product on this list for every member of the family.
Jalopnik
You’ll Never be Rich Enough to Match Your Private Jet With Your Bentley
What would you say is the ultimate display of wealth? Is it designing and building your own luxury home? Heading to your local auction house and bidding on, and winning, an ultra-rare supercar? Well, for one aspiring billionaire, the ultimate display of wealth is matching your fleet of private aircraft with your bespoke Bentley.
teslarati.com
Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature
Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
Top Speed
The 2024 Integra Type-S Is Proof Acura Doesn't Care What Fans Think
The Acura Integra has a place in automotive history as one of the best, front-wheel-drive cars to come out of Japan. The nameplate dates back to 1986 and until now it has, mostly, not failed to impress. While the 2023 Acura Integra was, not at all, what many enthusiasts had hoped for, the model is about to receive a fresh dose of performance as the 2024 Integra Type-S has finally been confirmed. If you were expecting something completely new, however, get ready to be disappointed as the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R genes seem to be running strong here.
Jalopnik
I'm Looking For Something With Good Ground Clearance That Can Haul Parts! What Car Should I Buy?
Ryan lives in the Texas panhandle, which is home to a lot of flooding. He wants something that has a bit of lift on it that can haul project car parts. Other key requirements are that it cannot be domestic and he wants to be able to easily modify it. What car should he buy?
8 best kids’ hiking boots for covering all terrains
Trust us, finding the best kids’ hiking boots and walking shoes is probably the most important thing to sort ahead of a long family ramble or countryside hike. The reason? If the youngsters don’t feel their feet are comfortable, dry and well-supported in their shoes, your hike just isn’t going to happen (well, it might – you’ll just end up carrying a child for three hours).For kids, the best hiking boots need to be durable yet lightweight, weather-resistant to handle all conditions, and should tread just as easily across forest floors and muddy trails as over sand dunes. Appealing to...
insideevs.com
Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike
The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
Jalopnik
What Ford Deserves the Raptor Treatment Next?
Did you know that October is National Raptor Month? No, neither did I until earlier this week. Apparently, over the course of the month, we’re supposed to celebrate our favorite raptors, which in this instance includes things like Peregrine Falcons, Andean Condors, and that all-American hero, the Bald Eagle.
Petzl launches new headlamps ready for winter hiking and camping adventures
The new Tikka and Tikkina are ideal for night hikes and camping, while the Actik is also great for pre-dawn trail runs
Get Winter Ready With Motorcycle Gear From RevZilla
The Drive - Robert BaconThere’s something on sale to keep you warm and dry from head to toe.
torquenews.com
An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage
Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
Which Hybrid SUV Has the Best Resale Value?
Hybrid SUVs are taking over. Which hybrid SUV has the best resale value? The post Which Hybrid SUV Has the Best Resale Value? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What the Hell is Parallax, and Do Hunters Need to Care About it?
Parallax is a simple concept to understand, but as it relates to riflescopes it’s difficult to explain. According to Merriam-Webster, parallax is the apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object. I’m sorry, but what the hell does that mean? Let’s see if I can provide a hillbilly translation.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
Prevention
The Best Camping Gear for Any Outdoor Adventure
What’s better than an adventure in the mountains and camping under the stars, a cool breeze rustling right outside your tent? Or a sunny hike to places unknown? Not much, at least not much to me! I’m an avid hiker, camper, and novice backpacker—and I’ve personally crash tested most of the items on this list of camping gear and camping gifts.
bikepacking.com
The Kruch Tauntaun Shreds in Winter
The new Kruch Tauntaun is a Canada-made Chromoly steel fat bike designed around modern mountain bike geometry and made with technical riding in the Rockies in mind. Learn more here…. The new Tauntaun is a fat bike designed and manufactured as a partnership between The Inside Line, Kruch Custom Bicycles,...
Merrell Moab 3: A Budget Hiking Shoe that Doesn’t Disappoint
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The Merrell Moab has a great reputation for out-of-the-box comfort and an affordable price. It is the most popular budget hiking shoe. However, I wanted to see what hikers could really expect from a budget shoe. So I decided to destroy them using the forces of nature and a reckless attitude.
hypebeast.com
Explore Slippery Trails With Ease in Merrell’s New Hydro Runner
Reese Cooper’s synonymous footwear label Merrell is best known for its unorthodox approach to stylish hiking. Back in August, the British brand presented its latest addition to its 1TRL division and it was a silhouette that was geared towards all-rounded movement, designed to make outdoor excursions fun, smooth, and slip-free. Now, Merrell is once again steering itself even more into the abyss with another unique design entitled the Hydro Runner and it’s designed to take on wet and windy trails throughout the winter season.
Want to stay warm working from home? It's time to dig out your camping gear
Your home office might get chilly as the weather turns and days get shorter, so put your outdoor kit to good use
Comments / 0