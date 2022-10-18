Structure of adult brain, previously thought to be fixed, is changed by treatment

Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
An Early Warning Sign of Dementia Risk May Be Keeping You Up at Night, Says New Study
We spend a third of our lives asleep. And a quarter of our time asleep is spent dreaming. So, for the average person alive in 2022, with a life expectancy of around 73, that clocks in at just over six years of dreaming. Yet, given the central role that dreaming...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
natureworldnews.com
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
survivornet.com
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
survivornet.com
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for chronic pain?
Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
Colonoscopies still recommended for older adults, despite tepid new research
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. A colonoscopy, a procedure which uses a camera to scope out the length of the large intestine and has long been considered to be the best way to detect the disease. It is recommended for all patients above the age of 45 in the US roughly every 10 years. However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is casting some doubts on the effectiveness of the test.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
