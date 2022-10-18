ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Fire Department investigating structure fire that spread to travel camper

By Sydnee Pennie
 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m.

The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total loss.

No injuries are reported. Crews say no one was inside of either structure when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This is an on-going investigation.

