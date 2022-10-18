ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Multiple Bearcats Crack Major Midseason All-American Lists

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELU6s_0idTcLos00

The Blackcats defense had multiple All-Americans in 2021 and has barely dropped off.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Athletic unveiled its midseason college football All-American and Freshman All-American teams this week, with a pair of Bearcats cracking the lists.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Dontay Corleone and senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. made the cut.

"The Miami (Ohio) transfer is stuffing the stat sheet in his first season at Cincinnati," The article stated about Pace. "He has a national-best 13.5 tackles for loss, averages 10.5 tackles per game, and has forced two fumbles. He’s also second in pressures generated with 31, per TruMedia."

Corleone has been a big aid to Pace's game up the middle.

"The 6-foot-2, 320-pound redshirt freshman has trimmed down ( less Skyline Chili has helped ) and turned himself into an impactful contributor up front, producing 22 tackles, six hurries, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks, and a forced fumble at nose tackle," the article said about Corleone .

Pace is a popular All-American pick around multiple sites halfway through the season, including PFF , and ESPN . Clarence Sanders (1975) and Mike Woods (1977) are the only linebackers in team history to earn first-team All-America honors.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

UC Moves to No. 19 in AP Poll, Stays at No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

UC Football First-Half Grades

AAC Coaches Project UC as Top-Three Team; David Dejulius Named Preseason All-AAC

UC Football First-Half Turning Points

Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint

Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Four-Star Teammates

Pair of Bearcats Named to AAC Week 6 Honor Roll

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR Jerrae Hawkins, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits

Final Huddle: UC Escapes South Florida Rushing Barrage 28-24

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner's First Career Interception, Safety

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Commits to UC

Watch: Landers Nolley, John Newman III Discuss Upcoming Season and Goals

Watch: Wes Miller on the Offseason Program, Year-Two Expectations, and More

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams: College basketball's best and most talented players

I've long believed All-America teams should consist of five players who could theoretically play together — meaning you need at least one lead guard and no more than two bigs. (Fill in the rest however you like.) But name, image and likeness rights becoming a reality for student-athletes at the same time NBA franchises no longer value traditional bigs has created a scenario where a lot of great college centers double as the sport's best returning players (and millionaires).
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Tom Izzo's unranked Michigan State team faces tough tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo insists he has no plans to call it a career anytime soon. The Hall of Fame coach, who turns 68 in January, is entering his 28th season in charge of Michigan State’s program and his energy level hasn’t missed a beat. “When it’s time that I don’t enjoy it, when it’s time I can’t take a red-eye (flight) from Vegas to Orlando, it will be time to get out,” Izzo said. “That is not where I’m at right now in any way, shape or form.” Izzo is running out of contemporaries.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy Watch List

Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of 20 coaches selected for the Midseason Watch List of the Dodd Trophy, which is given annually to the top college football head coach in the country. Day has led the No. 2 Buckeyes to a 6-0 record thus far in 2022. In 2019, during his first season as OSU's head coach, he led Ohio State to a 12-1 season, won the Big Ten Championship and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy