Multiple Bearcats Crack Major Midseason All-American Lists

The Blackcats defense had multiple All-Americans in 2021 and has barely dropped off.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Athletic unveiled its midseason college football All-American and Freshman All-American teams this week, with a pair of Bearcats cracking the lists.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Dontay Corleone and senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. made the cut.

"The Miami (Ohio) transfer is stuffing the stat sheet in his first season at Cincinnati," The article stated about Pace. "He has a national-best 13.5 tackles for loss, averages 10.5 tackles per game, and has forced two fumbles. He’s also second in pressures generated with 31, per TruMedia."

Corleone has been a big aid to Pace's game up the middle.

"The 6-foot-2, 320-pound redshirt freshman has trimmed down ( less Skyline Chili has helped ) and turned himself into an impactful contributor up front, producing 22 tackles, six hurries, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks, and a forced fumble at nose tackle," the article said about Corleone .

Pace is a popular All-American pick around multiple sites halfway through the season, including PFF , and ESPN . Clarence Sanders (1975) and Mike Woods (1977) are the only linebackers in team history to earn first-team All-America honors.

