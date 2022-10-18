ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Five Memphis-area schools rank No. 3 in AP poll

By The Associated Press
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XymU6_0idTc6fE00

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (12) 7-1 120 1
2. Cane Ridge 7-1 105 2
3. Dobyns-Bennett 7-1 95 3
4. Maryville 6-2 86 4
5. Centennial 7-1 59 6
6. Houston 6-2 44 T7
7. Collierville 7-1 36 T7
8. Ravenwood 5-3 25 9
9. Farragut 6-2 19 NR
10. Bearden 6-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11 . Brentwood 1.

Division I - Class 5A

School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (12) 8-0 120 1
2. Nolensville 8-0 102 3
3. Munford 8-0 98 2
4. Page 7-1 86 4
5. Daniel Boone 8-0 67 5
6. Henry County 6-2 58 6
7. Powell 6-2 46 7
8. Mt. Juliet 7-2 34 9
9. White County 6-2 24 10
10. McMinn County 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1.

Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (12) 9-0 120 1
2. Anderson County 8-0 106 2
3. Haywood County 8-0 98 3
4. Pearl-Cohn 7-2 70 5
5. Upperman 6-2 63 7
6. Macon County 7-1 61 6
7. Marshall County 7-1 48 8
8. Stone Memorial 7-1 35 9
9. Red Bank 7-1 30 4
10. Melrose 7-1 10 NR
(tie) Dekalb County 6-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1 .

Division I - Class 3A

School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (12) 7-1 120 1
2. East Nashville 8-0 105 2
3. Covington 7-1 99 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 82 4
5. Waverly 6-1 67 5
6. Giles County 6-2 56 6
7. Smith County 7-1 48 8
8. Chuckey-Doak 7-1 40 7
9. Sweetwater 7-2 20 9
10. Fairview 6-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 10. Unicoi County 1. Sheffield 1 .

Division I - Class 2A

School Record Points Prv
1. Tyner Academy (11) 8-0 119 1
2. Hampton 7-1 103 2
3. Fairley 8-0 95 3
4. Riverside 7-1 76 4
5. Westview (1) 6-2 74 5
6. East Robertson 7-1 64 6
7. Huntingdon 6-2 45 7
8. Freedom Prep 7-1 35 8
9. Union City 7-1 27 9
10. Lewis County 7-1 21 10

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 1.

Division I - Class 1A

School Record Points Prv
1. Fayetteville (6) 8-0 114 2
2. McKenzie (4) 8-0 102 1
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 8-0 98 3
4. Peabody 7-1 83 4
5. South Pittsburg 7-2 68 5
6. Dresden 7-1 60 6
7. Moore County 7-1 49 7
8. Clay County 7-1 39 8
9. Coalfield 7-1 22 9
10. Gordonsville 6-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: McEwen 11.

Division II - Class 1A

School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (11) 8-0 119 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 7-1 109 2
3. Middle Tennessee Christian 7-1 93 3
4. Jackson Christian 6-1 84 4
5. Nashville Christian School 6-2 75 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II - Class 2A

School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (12) 8-0 120 1
2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 106 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 6-1 85 3
4. Chattanooga Christian 7-1 83 4
5. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 71 5

Others receiving votes: CPA 15.

Division II - Class 3A

School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (12) 8-0 120 1
2. Baylor 7-1 108 2
3. McCallie 6-2 96 3
4. Brentwood Academy 6-2 84 4
5. Ensworth 6-2 72 5

Others receiving votes: none.

