Five Memphis-area schools rank No. 3 in AP poll
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (12)
|7-1
|120
|1
|2. Cane Ridge
|7-1
|105
|2
|3. Dobyns-Bennett
|7-1
|95
|3
|4. Maryville
|6-2
|86
|4
|5. Centennial
|7-1
|59
|6
|6. Houston
|6-2
|44
|T7
|7. Collierville
|7-1
|36
|T7
|8. Ravenwood
|5-3
|25
|9
|9. Farragut
|6-2
|19
|NR
|10. Bearden
|6-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11 . Brentwood 1.
Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (12)
|8-0
|120
|1
|2. Nolensville
|8-0
|102
|3
|3. Munford
|8-0
|98
|2
|4. Page
|7-1
|86
|4
|5. Daniel Boone
|8-0
|67
|5
|6. Henry County
|6-2
|58
|6
|7. Powell
|6-2
|46
|7
|8. Mt. Juliet
|7-2
|34
|9
|9. White County
|6-2
|24
|10
|10. McMinn County
|6-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (12)
|9-0
|120
|1
|2. Anderson County
|8-0
|106
|2
|3. Haywood County
|8-0
|98
|3
|4. Pearl-Cohn
|7-2
|70
|5
|5. Upperman
|6-2
|63
|7
|6. Macon County
|7-1
|61
|6
|7. Marshall County
|7-1
|48
|8
|8. Stone Memorial
|7-1
|35
|9
|9. Red Bank
|7-1
|30
|4
|10. Melrose
|7-1
|10
|NR
|(tie) Dekalb County
|6-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1 .
Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (12)
|7-1
|120
|1
|2. East Nashville
|8-0
|105
|2
|3. Covington
|7-1
|99
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|7-1
|82
|4
|5. Waverly
|6-1
|67
|5
|6. Giles County
|6-2
|56
|6
|7. Smith County
|7-1
|48
|8
|8. Chuckey-Doak
|7-1
|40
|7
|9. Sweetwater
|7-2
|20
|9
|10. Fairview
|6-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Greene 10. Unicoi County 1. Sheffield 1 .
Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tyner Academy (11)
|8-0
|119
|1
|2. Hampton
|7-1
|103
|2
|3. Fairley
|8-0
|95
|3
|4. Riverside
|7-1
|76
|4
|5. Westview (1)
|6-2
|74
|5
|6. East Robertson
|7-1
|64
|6
|7. Huntingdon
|6-2
|45
|7
|8. Freedom Prep
|7-1
|35
|8
|9. Union City
|7-1
|27
|9
|10. Lewis County
|7-1
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Meigs County 1.
Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fayetteville (6)
|8-0
|114
|2
|2. McKenzie (4)
|8-0
|102
|1
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|8-0
|98
|3
|4. Peabody
|7-1
|83
|4
|5. South Pittsburg
|7-2
|68
|5
|6. Dresden
|7-1
|60
|6
|7. Moore County
|7-1
|49
|7
|8. Clay County
|7-1
|39
|8
|9. Coalfield
|7-1
|22
|9
|10. Gordonsville
|6-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: McEwen 11.
Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (11)
|8-0
|119
|1
|2. University-Jackson (1)
|7-1
|109
|2
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|7-1
|93
|3
|4. Jackson Christian
|6-1
|84
|4
|5. Nashville Christian School
|6-2
|75
|5
Others receiving votes: none.
Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (12)
|8-0
|120
|1
|2. Knoxville Webb
|8-0
|106
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate
|6-1
|85
|3
|4. Chattanooga Christian
|7-1
|83
|4
|5. Franklin Road Academy
|7-1
|71
|5
Others receiving votes: CPA 15.
Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (12)
|8-0
|120
|1
|2. Baylor
|7-1
|108
|2
|3. McCallie
|6-2
|96
|3
|4. Brentwood Academy
|6-2
|84
|4
|5. Ensworth
|6-2
|72
|5
Others receiving votes: none.
