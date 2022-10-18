Read full article on original website
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several drug charges, including possession and intending to distribute fentanyl. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, and Drug Paraphernalia.
brproud.com
Prairieville man left beaten after car accident, battles injuries and cancer
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville man who is battling stage four cancer was released from the hospital after a road rage incident that turned physical. “It’s not fair,” said Prairieville resident, Ezaine Gray. “Nobody should ever have to get beat up and left behind for dead on the side of a dark road.”
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
NOLA.com
Friends try to make sense of mother-daughter murder suicide near Mandeville
A day after investigators said a mother and daughter in the Mandeville area died in an apparent murder suicide, friends who knew the two women were grasping to make sense of it. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office on Wednesday said Tara Book, 43, and her daughter, Brittany Buras, 23,...
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
Woman dies at the hospital after being shot in Harvey Tuesday night
Through investigation, detectives believe the victim was likely shot in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue.
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says
A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
brproud.com
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
