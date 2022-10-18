ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom defends missing ‘best friend’ Khloé Kardashian: I’m ‘human’

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago
Lamar Odom clapped back at critics after saying he missed Khloé Kardashian. Michael Buckner

Lamar Odom isn’t ashamed of his nostalgic Facebook post about ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

When the retired NBA player was trolled on Monday for sharing a throwback photo of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, he clapped back that he is “human just like everyone else.”

Odom, 42, added, “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made.

“But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too,” he continued. “Goodnight Facebook Family.”

Odom’s manager, however, tells Page Six that the former Los Angeles Lakers player “doesn’t have access” to his verified Facebook account and “did not post anything about Khloé” himself.

Odom’s lawyer, Jeffrey R. Klein, adds in a statement to us, “I believe Mr. Odom went so far as to personally travel to [Facebook parent company] Meta’s headquarters to attempt to resolve [getting his account back], without success.”

The former NBA player posted a throwback photo via Facebook.

Odom married Kardashian in September 2009 after just one month of dating.

The former couple broke up in 2013, finalizing their divorce three years later.

Odom’s since-deleted post featured a photo from their time together with the caption, “Missing my best friend. #memories for life.”

Odom wrote that missing his ex-wife makes him “human.”

Since their split, the athlete hasn’t been shy about sharing his love for the reality star.

“I didn’t treat that good woman right,” he said on “Celebrity Big Brother” in February.

“I’m going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her],” he continued. “I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016. Kevin Mazur
Odom has been keeping up with “The Kardashians,” sharing his hopes for his ex to “find happiness” as her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal is covered on the Hulu show.

“It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that,” he told E! News in September. “She was crying on the show.”

Kardashian, 38, shares two children with Thompson, 31. The Good American co-creator gave birth to their daughter, True, now 4, in April 2018, and their baby boy was born via surrogate in July.

