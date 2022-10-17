Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Patriots' Robert Kraft got into heated argument during NFL fall meetings: report
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated argument during the NFL fall meetings in New York on Tuesday.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers Trade Rumor News
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trying to boost their offense before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Peter Bukowski), other general managers are "certain" the Packers are seeking help at wide receiver. Fowler suggested Chase Claypool as a possible target. Packers fans are dubious...
Houston radio host: Jack Easterby says he left the Patriots because Robert Kraft wanted him to ‘clone Belichick’
The Houston Texans fired Jack Easterby Monday, leading radio host Landry Locker to share some perplexing tidbits about him, including that he says Robert Kraft told him he wants to “clone Bill Belichick.”
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
‘The NFL Is Squashing Us’: CFP Expansion Runs Into Big-League Issue
With the NFL encroaching onto Black Friday, the scheduling problem of expanding the playoff is becoming increasingly complex for college football’s leaders.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Patriots Quarterback News
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has been putting on a show with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer sidelined with injuries as of late. However, it doesn't sound like Zappe has done enough to steal the starting gig away from Jones, the former Alabama star. Per well-regarded Patriots reporter Jeff ...
ABC6.com
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots
Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game
In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Jerry Jones reportedly scolded Bob Kraft at NFL owners meeting: 'Don't f–k with me'
An ESPN report indicated that things got pretty heated between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a vote on Roger Goodell’s contract.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: No one can replace everything Cody Davis gives us on special teams
Patriots special teamer Cody Davis has gone on injured reserve, and coach Bill Belichick says that’s a big loss in New England. Davis plays on field goals, punts and punt returns, kickoffs and kickoff returns. Belichick says neither the Patriots nor any other team can easily replace a player like that.
Kurt Warner Makes His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bailey Zappe's last two starts for the Patriots have created a quarterback controversy in New England. There are a plethora of analysts and fans who believe Zappe deserves to start even when Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury. On the flip side, there are people who think Jones should be the unquestioned starter.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
New England Patriots and Robert Kraft Send Gift to First Female Touchdown Scorer in Brockton History
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Brockton High School has been around for 125 years. Throughout the school's history, there has been one female to ever score a touchdown for the varsity football team.
