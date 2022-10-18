ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Britney Spears thought dad Jamie was ‘trying to kill’ her during conservatorship

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cY9Fw_0idTbixg00

Britney Spears claimed Monday that she felt her father, Jamie Spears, was “trying to kill” her during her conservatorship

In a two-minute audio clip shared via Twitter, the singer reflected on having three MRIs done before she was sent to a mental health facility in early 2019.

“The whole thing didn’t make sense,” Britney, 40, said of each hour-long exam. “The whole thing didn’t make sense.

“[I didn’t understand] the isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication,” the Grammy winner continued, noting that while she thought she may have been getting treated for cancer, “none of that was true.”

Britney clarified, “I’m fine. I’m alive. … The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f–king hell.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23e20N_0idTbixg00
Britney Spears thought her father, Jamie Spears, was “trying to kill” her during her conservatorship.
Britney Spears/Instagram

The pop star went on to tweet that she “believe[s] in consequences” for her dad, who was her conservator from 2008 until his suspension in 2021.

“my wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away,” Britney wrote, listing everything she was subjected to while in treatment. “sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic] … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VIqB_0idTbixg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQyDJ_0idTbixg00

The “Crossroads” star, who wants to “see how [Jamie] would feel” under those circumstances, concluded her posts , “I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins !!!”

Jamie, 70, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Britney’s conservatorship, repeatedly stating through his attorneys that he “loves his daughter” and acted in her best interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Orxf4_0idTbixg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhytK_0idTbixg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkFFT_0idTbixg00

His lawyers did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the latest allegations.

Earlier this month, Britney accused her dad via Instagram of treating her like “a f–king dog.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pffsN_0idTbixg00
Jamie has denied any wrongdoing.
AFP via Getty Images

She recently slammed her mom, Lynne Spears, as well, telling the 67-year-old to “go f–k [her]self.”

Britney has been vocally critical of her parents since her bombshell court testimony in June 2021, in which she claimed she was forbidden from getting married and having a baby , among other allegations.

Her conservatorship was terminated nearly five months after the explosive hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY0bl_0idTbixg00
Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Since the judge’s ruling, Britney has wed Sam Asghari and is trying to start a family with the actor. Although the couple conceived their first child together in April, Britney suffered a miscarriage .

The “Stronger” singer is already the mother of two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, have not seen their mother in months .

Federline, 44, said in August that the teenagers are uncomfortable with Britney’s social media behavior , referencing his ex’s nude uploads .

Asghari, 28, swiftly defended his wife , writing on Instagram, “Eventually if not already [Preston and Jayden] will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Wendy Williams leaves rehab, says she’s ‘better than ever’

Wendy Williams has left rehab after nearly two months of treatment. The former talk show host’s rep tells Page Six that Williams is back at home and “healing.” “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Shawn Zanotti says in a statement. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.” Via Zanotti, Williams adds, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.” Page Six reported in September that the former shock jock checked back into...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Page Six

Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto

Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business. Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Page Six

Matthew Perry thought girlfriends would ‘annihilate’ him

Matthew Perry revealed he was “burned” so badly by women who were after his “money,” that he eventually felt like everyone he dated was going to “annihilate” him. The “Friends” alum, 53, got candid about looking for love and struggling with addiction ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “That was me afraid,” he told People in an article published on Wednesday, where he explained why he was always the one to end his relationships. “That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them,” Perry continued....
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour

Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

Justin Timberlake praises Jessica Biel on 10-year anniversary: ‘Beautiful human’

Justin Timberlake wants to be with Jessica Biel until the end of time. The happy couple celebrated 10 years of marriage on Wednesday by posting a series of snaps from the last decade to Instagram. “10 years ain’t enough!” Timberlake 41, wrote alongside a carousel of pictures and videos. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” Biel, 40, re-shared the sentimental tribute on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Ten years ❤️.” The post featured snapshots from the pair’s lavish date nights which included a romantic “Lady and the...
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Britney Spears: Dad Jamie called me ‘fat,’ ‘treated me like a f–king dog’

Britney Spears said her dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, treated her “less than a f–king dog” as she hurled several allegations against him on social media. “Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f–king dog ???” Britney captioned a series of throwback photos of herself on Tuesday, addressing her estranged father. “WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F–KING DOG ???”
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Page Six

See photos of Emily Ratajkowski making out with DJ Orazio Rispo on NYC date night

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted packing on the PDA with Orazio Rispo in New York City last Friday night, weeks after sparking romance rumors with Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt. The model, 31, and the DJ, 35, were photographed during a date night in the Big Apple – and the two certainly weren’t shy about getting intimate in front of the cameras. Photos show the flirty pair holding each other close before locking lips on the sidewalk near a street lined with cars. Following the steamy makeout session, Rispo passed a helmet over to Ratajkowski, who hopped on his motorcycle before they zoomed off together....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy