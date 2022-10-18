ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Offers Sharpshooting Four-Star Point Guard

The No. 1-ranked player from Kentucky in the recruiting class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Monday night

The trend of Virginia targeting top-tier talent on the recruiting trail continues. On Monday night, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers extended an offer to four-star point guard Travis Perry, the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky in the class of 2024.

A 6'2" point guard from Eddyville, Kentucky, Perry is rated the No. 85 overall recruit in the class of 2024 by 247Sports as well as the No. 13 point guard in the country and the top player in Kentucky. Perry attends Lyon County in Eddyville, but he plays for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit, the same team that Kyle Guy played for.

It's still fairly early in the recruiting cycle for the class of 2024, but Perry already has an impressive list of offers. Virginia joins Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Missouri, Cincinnati, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Creighton, and a few other programs that have extended scholarship offers to Perry. He has taken unofficial visits to Purdue, Michigan, and Vanderbilt this fall.

A talented floor general with good passing skills, Perry is also capable of taking over games with his jump shot, as he has already proven himself as one of the top shooters in his class.

See some highlights of Travis Perry below:

Travis Perry is the fourth player UVA has offered in the 2024 recruiting class who is the No. 1-ranked player in his state. Point guard Daniel Freitag (No. 1 in Minnesota), forward Kon Knueppel (No. 1 in Wisconsin), and forward Jarin Stevenson (No. 1 in North Carolina), have all received offers from Tony Bennett, who is clearly not shying away from taking some swings at the top-rated players in this recruiting cycle.

Virginia currently has active offers out to nine players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)
PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)
PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)

Virginia basketball 2024 recruiting class offers (; 1:11)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

