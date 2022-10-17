ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?

CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Beloved $5 ZooLights At Lincoln Park Zoo Returns Next Month

With the first taste of winter weather arriving this week it’s easy to let the thought of the impending cold get the better of us. These fleeting fall months provide us with an ephemeral transition period when Chicago, albeit briefly, reaches arguably its most beautiful time of the year. Nonetheless, with the first snowfall, many of us can’t help but think ahead to the months of shoveling snow and battling against the teeth-chattering chill. While nothing can be done to allay the inevitable Midwestern winter, each year the realization that it is upon us is most certainly assuaged by the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?

Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
