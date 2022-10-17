Read full article on original website
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?
CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
rejournals.com
More people are renting than ever. But what Chicago zip codes boast the highest share of renters?
With the cost of building a home at an all-time high, the dream of homeownership is taking a backseat for many people in America. Renting is at the highest level in half a century, and 43.7 million U.S. households are currently making do in rented apartments. But how does renting...
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Chicago chef prepares hundreds of meals for migrants arriving in city
CHICAGO - Chef Art Smith said shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, he got an email from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office marked "Urgent" saying it needed 200 dinners and 200 breakfasts for a group of Venezuelan migrants who recently arrived in Chicago. He didn't hesitate, and even included in the...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Chicago’s Beloved $5 ZooLights At Lincoln Park Zoo Returns Next Month
With the first taste of winter weather arriving this week it’s easy to let the thought of the impending cold get the better of us. These fleeting fall months provide us with an ephemeral transition period when Chicago, albeit briefly, reaches arguably its most beautiful time of the year. Nonetheless, with the first snowfall, many of us can’t help but think ahead to the months of shoveling snow and battling against the teeth-chattering chill. While nothing can be done to allay the inevitable Midwestern winter, each year the realization that it is upon us is most certainly assuaged by the...
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
cwbchicago.com
Is Chicago about to experience a ‘drop’ in carjackings? Our crystal ball says ‘yes.’
Your friendly CWBChicago team learned a long time ago to stay out of the prediction business. So, it’s against our better judgment that we make this prediction: Chicago will experience a sharp drop in carjackings during the last three months of this year. We’ll make a second prediction, too:...
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
Homicide Rates are skyrocketing in two Missouri Cities
Two of the top three cities in the US where homicide rates have increased the most over the last year are here in the Show-Me State of Missouri. Here is a breakdown of the scary numbers that are plaguing two of Missouri's premier cities. According to a new report from...
Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
fox32chicago.com
When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?
Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
