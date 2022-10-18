Makersite, a leader in delivering supply chain digital twins for product sustainability, risk, and cost optimization for the world’s leading brands, announces the completion of an 18M USD funding round. The German startup uses AI, data, and apps to power sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, helping manufacturing enterprises solve complex challenges across the entire value chain. Hitachi Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd., and Translink Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund, are leading the investment with participation from KOMPAS, an EU-based venture capital fund, and seed-investor Planet A. The investment follows strong, profitable revenue and customer growth in the last 12 months. The funding will be used for the continuous support of its solutions to its expanding book of clients, which include Microsoft, Vestas and Cummins.

