Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
salestechstar.com
Building a Hybrid B2B Sales Model: Some Fundamentals and Tips
Sustaining long-term profitability is what you can expect from a hybrid sales model. The time has come when you should adapt your sales force to leverage modern digital skills and a hybrid sales model, this will help you align your team with new buyer trends and ensure that you have a future-ready workforce.
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
ffnews.com
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
csengineermag.com
Hexagon and LocLab announce strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Smart Digital Realities in transportation, construction and urban planning
The strategic partnership is focused on increasing the automation of 3D digital twin creation by leveraging reality capture solutions and making digital twins seamlessly accessible to customers by connecting them with HxDR, Hexagon’s cloud-based storage, visualisation, and collaboration platform for reality capture and geospatial data. LocLab, based in Germany,...
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
Rentberry CEO Talks To Benzinga About Revolutionizing The Rental Experience
Interested in investing in Rentberry’s crowdfunding campaign? Click here to get started!. Benzinga spoke with Rentberry Inc.’s CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky about the company’s history and where it is going. Here is what Lubinsky had to say:. Benzinga: What was the inspiration for Rentberry?. When Lubinsky and his...
salestechstar.com
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity. VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.
salestechstar.com
European Contact Centers Meet Challenges via the Cloud
Companies keep improving customer experience with new technologies and services as work modes and consumer expectations change, ISG Provider Lens report says. A growing number of enterprises in Europe are achieving improved customer engagement through cloud contact centers as consumer behavior, work modes and relevant technologies evolve, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Document Management Is The Key To Your Digital Transformation.
You may have heard the term ‘Digital Transformation’ being flouted in meetings & discussions countless times, but have you ever really understood what it means? Digital transformation is the process of completely transforming your manual business processes to digital ones. For example: paper documents to digital files, manual production methods to assembly lines, human interactions to AI based bots, and much more.
salestechstar.com
Makersite, the AI & Data Platform That Powers Sustainable Product and Supply Chain Decisions at Scale, Secures 18M USD Series A
Makersite, a leader in delivering supply chain digital twins for product sustainability, risk, and cost optimization for the world’s leading brands, announces the completion of an 18M USD funding round. The German startup uses AI, data, and apps to power sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, helping manufacturing enterprises solve complex challenges across the entire value chain. Hitachi Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd., and Translink Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund, are leading the investment with participation from KOMPAS, an EU-based venture capital fund, and seed-investor Planet A. The investment follows strong, profitable revenue and customer growth in the last 12 months. The funding will be used for the continuous support of its solutions to its expanding book of clients, which include Microsoft, Vestas and Cummins.
salestechstar.com
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
salestechstar.com
Kaleyra Increases Global Sales Team
Kaleyra, Inc. , a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, shared it has grown its global sales team to over 100 strong, a 42.8% increase over 2021. With the CPaaS industry’s value expected to top $10.9 billion in 2022, Kaleyra, one of Juniper’s top five global CPaaS leaders, stands prepared for the next growth phase. Increasing consumer demand calls for robust omnichannel solutions to communicate with customers, and without these solutions enterprise businesses stand to miss out on substantial potential revenue.
salestechstar.com
NetApp Announces New Partner Program with NetApp Partner Sphere
NetApp Partner Sphere embraces the diversity of NetApp’s partner ecosystem to facilitate co-innovation and drive transformational business outcomes for joint customers. NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced its intent to launch a new partner program in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY’24). NetApp Partner Sphere is the evolution of NetApp’s industry-leading Unified Partner Program.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Geospatial Capabilities for Rapid Supply Chain Network Optimization with Dynamic Lead Times
AI-driven Geospatial Capabilities to Enable Businesses to Avoid Choked and Unprofitable Distribution Routes and Optimize On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) Deliveries. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of powerful geospatial capabilities to its Logistics and Distribution Module. The introduction of powerful Logistics and Material Flow dashboards...
salestechstar.com
How Companies Can Empower Digital Transformation and Enhance Customer Experience
Microsoft has established a marketing technology strategy that emphasizes using a partner’s best-in-class tools to meet changing needs of customers, as part of its digital transformation efforts. Digital transformation is a driver for IT investments and also a top challenge for business managers. Industry trends include adapting to new...
