Bare-knuckle boxer Lionel Levitchi hit JD Burns so hard at BYB 12 that Burns had to be stopped from hitting the arena floor below. Levitchi and Burns squared off on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Sunday. The two 168lbers are both relatively young in their combat sports careers and had the chance to achieve a jaw-dropping moment in the ring.

2 DAYS AGO