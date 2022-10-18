Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Mike Tyson’s ice-cool reaction as crazed fan pulls out gun during comedy show he was attending
MIKE TYSON remained the coolest man in the room after a crazed fan pulled out a gun during a Hollywood comedy gig. Iron Mike, 56, was taking in an evening of laughs with friends when things turned sour at a packed rooftop bar in March. Tyson and a number of...
mmanews.com
Watch: Bare Knuckle Boxer Sends Fighter Through The Ropes
Bare-knuckle boxer Lionel Levitchi hit JD Burns so hard at BYB 12 that Burns had to be stopped from hitting the arena floor below. Levitchi and Burns squared off on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Sunday. The two 168lbers are both relatively young in their combat sports careers and had the chance to achieve a jaw-dropping moment in the ring.
