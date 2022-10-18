Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
India Has the Third Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM Study
India is shaping up to be a formidable force in the crypto industry, as the newest report from NASSCOM suggests. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent crypto industry. The study is sponsored by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage Web3 venture fund focused on investments in India and other emerging markets.
Xsolla Partners With Alipay+ to Extend Global Reach in Asia by Bringing Games to New Markets
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces it will integrate Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions from Ant Group that enables merchants to better serve consumers from all over the world. With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ makes it more convenient for Xsolla to capture digital-first customers and serve users of Asia’s leading digital payment service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005124/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) With Alipay+ solutions, Xsolla can provide coverage of digital wallets and other payment methods through direct integration in the Southeast Asia market. Moreover, the partnership will allow Xsolla to provide Enterprise, Mid-Tier, and Indie gaming partners with customer-targeted marketing promotions and reach new players by allowing them to pay for their games and in-game items with their preferred local payment methods.
Ralf Finzel Appointed IFF’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Ralf Finzel has been named executive vice president and global operations officer, effective Nov. 1, 2022. He succeeds Francisco Fortanet, who will be leaving the Company following a period of transition. With this appointment, Finzel becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006257/en/ Ralf Finzel (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Sky Power International awards exclusive India distribution contract to Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd
Zerosum Technologies will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market. Sky Power International, a manufacturer and distributor of aircraft engines and components has announced that the company has selected Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd as an exclusive distribution partner for the Indian market. The new distributor will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market.
equalocean.com
Alibaba Logistics Unit Cainiao Opens Logistics Line for Heating Between China and Europe
Cainiao (Chinese:菜鸟) recently announced the opening of the special "European Heating" logistics line, providing multi-modal logistics solutions covering sea, land and air, including international customs clearance, overseas warehousing and end distribution, taking into account both international freight and cross-border e-commerce logistics. In terms of sea transport, Cainiao opened a "green channel" for heating equipment-related customers to transport electric heaters and reserved a limited number of preferential discounts for shipping lines from China to Europe every week.
My logistics company operates warehouses in 2 of the sector's hottest markets. We made 8 figures in revenue last year thanks to the boom in e-commerce.
Brendan Heegan, founder of Boxzooka, works with retailers, wholesalers, and subscription-box companies, and his warehousing business is flourishing.
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
Dassault To Build Major Maintenance Facility in Florida
Dassault said the new, large-scale maintenance facility for its North and South American customers will have the capacity to service 18 Falcon models simultaneously. [Courtesy: Dassault]. Dassault Falcon Jet is set to build a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) as the company...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
qualityassurancemag.com
Hygiena Launches New SureTrend Cloud Food Safety Software
CAMARILLO, Calif. — Hygiena announced the launch of a new SureTrend Cloud tiered Software as a Solution (SaaS) offering. It empowers food safety and quality managers with actionable data-driven insights necessary to make important business decisions that reduce risk and maximize profit. This sophisticated tool offers a robust set of dynamic dashboards to visualize and report environmental monitoring, food safety and quality test results across multiple facilities. It also sends useful alerts when something is not working to specification. Hygiena’s proven and secure system already has large numbers of accounts in the cloud and has now been enhanced to offer a service component to all current as well as future users.
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to become a profit hub for DJ Software market partakers over 2021-2026
The business intelligence report on DJ Software market offers significant information regarding prominent factors that are influencing the overall industry dynamics between 2022 and 2027, with respect to top contenders and geographical reach. In addition, the study elaborates on the present and upcoming challenges that may adversely affect the profitability graph of the marketplace, while suggesting countermeasures to circumvent the impact. Apart from this, the report also includes a detailed description of the changing economic landscape, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years.
Italy's Brembo sets up venture capital arm to invest in tech startups
MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Premium brakes maker Brembo (BRBI.MI) said on Wednesday it had set up an internal venture capital unit, called Brembo Ventures, to accelerate the development of technologic solutions to be applied to the automotive industry.
Global Tech Leaders Form ISACA’s First Digital Trust Advisory Council
ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- As part of its mission to equip digital trust professionals and advance digital trust in organizations worldwide, global professional association ISACA has established an advisory council of top industry leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005349/en/ Global tech leaders form ISACA’s first Digital Trust Advisory Council at an inaugural meeting held during ISACA Conference Europe in Rome this week. (Photo: Business Wire)
Outsight Raises $22 Million to Accelerate the Deployment of LiDAR Across All Industries
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Outsight, leader in the development of LiDAR-based 3D Software solutions, has announced that it has received funding totaling $22 million in a round that was co-led by Energy Innovation Capital (EIC) and the Defense Innovation Fund managed by Bpifrance, alongside Groupe ADP and historical investors BNP Paribas, SPDG, Demeter, Safran, and Faurecia. The funding underscores the growing significance of software integration in the quickly developing field of LiDAR beyond self-driving cars. It is also a resounding endorsement of Outsight’s industry-leading work in deploying 3D Software Solutions across a number of industries, including Smart Cities, Aviation, Robotics, Industry and Logistics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005562/en/ (Photo: Outsight)
salestechstar.com
Taulia Introduces ESG Component to Its Supply Chain Finance Program With Henkel
Taulia, a leading working capital management solutions provider, and Henkel, the German adhesives and consumer goods giant, have today announced the successful integration of sustainability criteria into the largest segment of Henkel’s supply chain finance program. The Supply Chain Finance program, which the two companies have been running since...
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
getnews.info
Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense
Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.
