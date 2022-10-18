Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
ConsumerAffairs
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
purewow.com
6 Ways to Save on Pet Care Costs, According to a Vet
When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
petproductnews.com
Petco Love Provides 1 Million Free Pet Vaccines
Petco Love, a national nonprofit spearheading positive change for pets, is celebrating reaching its one-millionth free pet vaccine distribution for family pets. Today, due to the overwhelming need, Petco Love is re-commiting another million free vaccines through its Vaccinated and Loved initiative to help end life-threatening pet diseases. The Vaccinated...
grid.news
The cost of pet care is reaching record highs — causing some pet owners to make difficult decisions.
Pets give us unconditional love, couch snuggles, a buddy to “talk” to (what, just me?) and, unfortunately, dollar signs — lots of dollar signs. The cost of having a pet had been steadily creeping up recently. But over the past year, the price of keeping Fido fed and healthy has skyrocketed, leaving many wondering how they’ll care for their furry or scaly or hairy friend.
topdogtips.com
How to Give a Dog Medicine
There comes a time in every dog's life when they need to take some kind of medication, vitamins, or supplements. Whether it's an antibiotic for an infection or a dog supplement for joint health, you're going to need to know how to give a dog medicine properly and safely. The...
DVM 360
Canine separation anxiety during post-pandemic era
Diagnosis and treatment methods are presented, and common myths are debunked. Dogs spent abundant time with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, as children and adults attended classes via video chat and worked from home, respectively. However, pets’ fantasy worlds—where their owners were home more indefinitely—came to a halt when everyone returned to in-person activities. According to Steve Dale, CABC, in a lecture delivered at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, humans’ return to life outside the home led to an emergence of canine separation anxiety, as dogs’ routines were turned upside down.1.
petbusiness
BARK Launches Dog Food Tailored to Breeds
BARK has announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit Bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
DVM 360
Zoetis releases Project WAG to promote wellbeing of veterinary health professionals
Initiative addresses increased burnout levels and mental health challenges these individuals face. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by texting or calling 988. Zoetis has launched Project WAG (Wellbeing and Growth), a US initiative to help veterinary professionals develop and maintain an improved standard of wellbeing in their practices. Project WAG provides all veterinary professionals, including veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support and administrative staff, access to online resources in one place that offer tips on promoting self-care. This empowers them to establish healthy boundaries at work, connect with the community, and create more joy in their daily work.
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
DVM 360
YuMOVE partners with Mr. Mo Project to benefit senior dogs
The company has donated $20,000 to the cause and supplied the Mr. Mo Project with targeted joint care supplements. YuMOVE, a dog joint supplement company, has announced a charitable partnership with the Mr. Mo Project based in Clifton, New York, to help senior dogs nationwide lead their best and most active lives.
Chewy Expands CarePlus With Lemonade Pet Partnership
Chewy Inc CHWY is expanding CarePlus, its suite of insurance and wellness offerings, in partnership with Lemonade Inc's LMND pet health insurance, Lemonade Pet. Through the partnership, millions of Chewy customers can select and create customized plans to meet their unique needs. Pet parents will also benefit from Chewy's pet...
petbusiness
Mars Launches Animal Shelter Volunteer Program to Address Shelter Crisis
Mars Petcare announced it is putting its strength and scale as the world's largest pet care company behind the launch of its largest shelter volunteer program ever. Supporting Mars Petcare's ambition to end pet homelessness, the program—Service Humans Needed—enlists the help of more than 60,000 Mars Associates and pet advocates across the U.S. and Canada to reciprocate the support our pets show us by volunteering acts of service to help shelters and pets in need.
petguide.com
Dandy Pet Wellness: Personalized Supplements for Your Pup
We’re a culture that’s all about supplements, as we’re looking for the best we can for health and vitality. That goes for our furry best friends, too. After all, we’re in charge of keeping them healthy so we can keep playing fetch with them for as long as we can.
petproductnews.com
Hill’s Launches Veterinary Academy
Hill’s Pet Nutrition unveiled a multifaceted effort centered around its continued support of the veterinary profession during its recently held annual Hill’s Global Symposium. The effort includes the launch of a robust and centralized continuing education platform and an impactful donation to the Veterinary Hope Foundation. This year’s...
DVM 360
Considering One Health in daily veterinary practice
Deborah Thomson, DVM, shares the benefits of incorporating a One Health approach at the clinic. During a dvm360® interview recapping takeways from her lecture at the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference, Deborah Thomson, DVM, founder and CEO of One Health Lessons, provided examples on best treating patients to keep them, their families, and the environment safe.
petsplusmag.com
ZYMOX Enzyme-Based Pet Health Products Introduces New Products for Cats and Kittens
(PRESS RELEASE) WESTMONT, IL — Pet King Brands, Inc. announced they have expanded their veterinarian-recommended line of ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology products to include three new products to provide relief of ear and skin conditions in cats and kittens. These new products will feature feline-focused packaging with images of cats and will include the prestigious Seal of Endorsement awarded by TICA, The International Cat Association.
Lesure is celebrating Pet Wellness Month with a new collection of pet must haves
When it comes to taking care of our pets, it is not just about food, toys, and treats. It’s also about rest. And this is where Lesure comes into the picture for us. Since we were first introduced to Lesure, we have fallen in love with the brand and what they have to offer for our furry friends. From cozy pet beds to the perfect cat trees to keep our sassy feline entertained, they have exactly what we want for next level leisure for our fur children.
topdogtips.com
Sloughi Dog Breed Profile
The Sloughi dog breed is a loving pup with its owners, but aloof toward strangers. Learn more about living with this hound breed!. Intelligent and quick-witted, the Sloughi dog is distinguished by its noble, dignified stature. Elegant and racy, yet strong and muscular, it is built to run. This medium...
Comments / 0