Washington State

USDA Releases Proposed Regulatory Framework to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

By Jason Brill
qualityassurancemag.com
 2 days ago
Related
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues public health alert over E. coli found in ground beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that certain FBS Hudson “Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef” may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The problem was discovered when FBS Hudson alerted FSIS that its...
HUDSON, WY
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick

Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
KENTUCKY STATE
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
agupdate.com

Resurgent bird flu wiping out egg, turkey supplies

Turkeys are selling for record high prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as a resurgence of bird flu wipes out supplies across the US. Avian influenza is devastating egg and turkey operations in the heartland of the country. If just one bird gets it, the entire flock is culled in order to stop the spread. Millions of hens and turkeys have been killed in recent weeks. As a result, prices for turkey hens are nearly 30% higher than a year ago and 80% above pre-pandemic costs.
Agriculture Online

Reusing poultry litter can reduce antibiotic-resistant Salmonella

When many of us hear about bacteria, we associate it with illness. However, certain bacteria can be helpful in preventing disease, not causing it. For example, consuming probiotics, or beneficial bacteria, to improve gut health has risen in popularity in recent years, both for human and animal wellness. A joint...
ATHENS, GA
foodsafetynews.com

Smoked salmon behind Norwegian Listeria outbreak

Smoked salmon has been linked to a Listeria outbreak in Norway that has sickened four people. Patient samples were taken between February and August this year and all ill people were hospitalized. Those affected are aged between 50 and 90 years old. The patients are two women and two men...
efoodalert.com

Raw fish linked to US Salmonella outbreak

The FDA, the CDC and state and local partners are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield that has sickened 33 people in California (21), Arizona (11), and Illinois (1) since mid-June 2022. Thirteen of the outbreak victims required hospitalization. Victims range in age from 1 to 67 years, and 59%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Enoki Mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria

Goldenway Import and Export is recalling Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled...
MedicalXpress

An unlikely culprit poses contamination risk during food preparation

A study on the potential for cross-contaminating kitchen surfaces with pathogens during food preparation has pointed to an unlikely culprit for spreading sickness: spice containers. Detailing findings in the Journal of Food Protection, Donald Schaffner, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Food Science at the Rutgers School of Environmental...
WJBF

FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for first booster dose

Novavax on Wednesday received Food and Drug Administration authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Yet unlike the bivalent mRNA vaccines currently on the market, Novavax’s booster only targets the original strain of the virus, rather than the original strain and the omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The company is studying an omicron-specific vaccine, but […]
healio.com

Shift in hepatitis A outbreaks ‘unprecedented’ in HAV vaccine era, CDC reports

Recent and ongoing outbreaks associated with person-to-person transmission have marked a shift in hepatitis A virus epidemiology in the United States, according to data published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “Since 2016, the United States has experienced widespread hepatitis A outbreaks associated with person-to-person transmission,” Monique A. Foster, MD,...

