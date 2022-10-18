USDA Releases Proposed Regulatory Framework to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

Read full article on original website
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
foodsafetynews.com
USDA issues public health alert over E. coli found in ground beef
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that certain FBS Hudson “Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef” may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The problem was discovered when FBS Hudson alerted FSIS that its...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
foodsafetynews.com
CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick
Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list
Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
CDC, FDA investigating multistate E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are conducting an investigation into a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections that may be linked to a brand of frozen falafel sold by grocery chain ALDI, the agencies said Friday. Twenty people have been...
agupdate.com
Resurgent bird flu wiping out egg, turkey supplies
Turkeys are selling for record high prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as a resurgence of bird flu wipes out supplies across the US. Avian influenza is devastating egg and turkey operations in the heartland of the country. If just one bird gets it, the entire flock is culled in order to stop the spread. Millions of hens and turkeys have been killed in recent weeks. As a result, prices for turkey hens are nearly 30% higher than a year ago and 80% above pre-pandemic costs.
CDC: Pet bearded dragons linked to salmonella infections in 15 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pet bearded dragons can carry Salmonella on their bodies and in any area where they live and roam.
Agriculture Online
Reusing poultry litter can reduce antibiotic-resistant Salmonella
When many of us hear about bacteria, we associate it with illness. However, certain bacteria can be helpful in preventing disease, not causing it. For example, consuming probiotics, or beneficial bacteria, to improve gut health has risen in popularity in recent years, both for human and animal wellness. A joint...
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
foodsafetynews.com
Smoked salmon behind Norwegian Listeria outbreak
Smoked salmon has been linked to a Listeria outbreak in Norway that has sickened four people. Patient samples were taken between February and August this year and all ill people were hospitalized. Those affected are aged between 50 and 90 years old. The patients are two women and two men...
efoodalert.com
Raw fish linked to US Salmonella outbreak
The FDA, the CDC and state and local partners are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield that has sickened 33 people in California (21), Arizona (11), and Illinois (1) since mid-June 2022. Thirteen of the outbreak victims required hospitalization. Victims range in age from 1 to 67 years, and 59%...
foodsafetynews.com
Enoki Mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria
Goldenway Import and Export is recalling Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled...
MedicalXpress
An unlikely culprit poses contamination risk during food preparation
A study on the potential for cross-contaminating kitchen surfaces with pathogens during food preparation has pointed to an unlikely culprit for spreading sickness: spice containers. Detailing findings in the Journal of Food Protection, Donald Schaffner, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Food Science at the Rutgers School of Environmental...
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for first booster dose
Novavax on Wednesday received Food and Drug Administration authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Yet unlike the bivalent mRNA vaccines currently on the market, Novavax’s booster only targets the original strain of the virus, rather than the original strain and the omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The company is studying an omicron-specific vaccine, but […]
healio.com
Shift in hepatitis A outbreaks ‘unprecedented’ in HAV vaccine era, CDC reports
Recent and ongoing outbreaks associated with person-to-person transmission have marked a shift in hepatitis A virus epidemiology in the United States, according to data published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “Since 2016, the United States has experienced widespread hepatitis A outbreaks associated with person-to-person transmission,” Monique A. Foster, MD,...
