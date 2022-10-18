ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire Innovation Center and MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board Joint Media Campaign

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Innovation Center (BIC) and MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board have released the first video installment of a multi-platform regional marketing campaign aimed at building awareness about career paths in key growth sectors in the Commonwealth which are available in Berkshire County, including: Advanced Manufacturing, Life Sciences, CleanTech, Aerospace & Defense, Software & Engineering, and Healthcare.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes SVMC Rheumatologist

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Rheumatologist Matthew Stanishewski, DO, is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly. He practices with SVMC Rheumatology, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, in Bennigton. The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health...
BENNINGTON, VT
BRPC Seeks Input On Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) is seeking public comment on a draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Berkshire County, which will be in effect from 2023 through 2027. The CEDS is a coordinated regional planning process that documents current economic conditions, identifies priority economic development...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
BCC To Host Open House

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will host a fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 am, followed by a financial aid workshop at 10 am. The event takes place on BCC's main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield. Prospective students and their guests are...
PITTSFIELD, MA
BHS and Public Health Nurses Holding Vaccine Clinic in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in October. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 pm at the Williams College Field House, is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Simon's Rock to host Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion, which is an annual program sponsored by the Council for Inclusive Community (CIC). According to a press release, the event provides designated time and space for the Simon's Rock community to...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BHS Announces Two New Trustees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Wahconah Regional High School Project Expansion Passes in All Towns

DALTON, Mass. — All seven communities in the Central Berkshire Regional School District approved expanding the scope of the Wahconah Regional High School project. On Wednesday, the 140 Dalton Town Meeting members did their part and overwhelmingly supported the high school track project which passed with a 97 to 43 vote taken by secret ballot.
DALTON, MA
Pittsfield Board Subdivision Approval Not Needed for Housing Project

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The Community Development Board determined that subdivision approval is not required for two new residential lots on a 56-acre parcel at West Street and Gale Avenue. The applicant West Gale LLC intends to build two residential homes on 27 acres of the parcel that has frontage on...
PITTSFIELD, MA
THE DEVELOPER: Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone? (Part One)

On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
CHESHIRE, MA
Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
North Adams Planners OKs Permit for Berkshire Catering

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Taylors are expanding their food service business again, this time in support of their catering operations. The Planning Board on Monday approved Berkshire Catering's special permit to operate a storage unit at 708 State Road. "We opened Berkshire Catering company last year and we...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
ALBANY, NY

