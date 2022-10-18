Read full article on original website
Berkshire Innovation Center and MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board Joint Media Campaign
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Innovation Center (BIC) and MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board have released the first video installment of a multi-platform regional marketing campaign aimed at building awareness about career paths in key growth sectors in the Commonwealth which are available in Berkshire County, including: Advanced Manufacturing, Life Sciences, CleanTech, Aerospace & Defense, Software & Engineering, and Healthcare.
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes SVMC Rheumatologist
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Rheumatologist Matthew Stanishewski, DO, is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly. He practices with SVMC Rheumatology, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, in Bennigton. The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health...
BRPC Seeks Input On Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) is seeking public comment on a draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Berkshire County, which will be in effect from 2023 through 2027. The CEDS is a coordinated regional planning process that documents current economic conditions, identifies priority economic development...
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
BCC To Host Open House
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will host a fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 am, followed by a financial aid workshop at 10 am. The event takes place on BCC's main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield. Prospective students and their guests are...
BHS and Public Health Nurses Holding Vaccine Clinic in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in October. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 pm at the Williams College Field House, is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
Simon's Rock to host Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion, which is an annual program sponsored by the Council for Inclusive Community (CIC). According to a press release, the event provides designated time and space for the Simon's Rock community to...
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Wahconah Regional High School Project Expansion Passes in All Towns
DALTON, Mass. — All seven communities in the Central Berkshire Regional School District approved expanding the scope of the Wahconah Regional High School project. On Wednesday, the 140 Dalton Town Meeting members did their part and overwhelmingly supported the high school track project which passed with a 97 to 43 vote taken by secret ballot.
Pittsfield Board Subdivision Approval Not Needed for Housing Project
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The Community Development Board determined that subdivision approval is not required for two new residential lots on a 56-acre parcel at West Street and Gale Avenue. The applicant West Gale LLC intends to build two residential homes on 27 acres of the parcel that has frontage on...
Pittsfield Officials, Service Providers Discuss Homelessness in PCTV Forum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City officials and service providers covered a range of topics related to homelessness during a forum last week hosted by Pittsfield Community Television. "I think it's important to start by centering today's conversation on people and it is people who for a variety of reasons are...
THE DEVELOPER: Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone? (Part One)
On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
North Adams Planners OKs Permit for Berkshire Catering
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Taylors are expanding their food service business again, this time in support of their catering operations. The Planning Board on Monday approved Berkshire Catering's special permit to operate a storage unit at 708 State Road. "We opened Berkshire Catering company last year and we...
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
