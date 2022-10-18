Irene Bronner, CHRISTmas Wonderland matriarch, dies at 95

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Irene Bronner, the matriarch of one of Michigan’s most unique institutions, has died.

Her obituary from Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth says she passed away Sunday. She was 95 years old.

The Bronner name is familiar all across Michigan. Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland has drawn families across the state to the joy-filled store for decades. Billed as the world’s largest Christmas store, Bronner’s is known for its wide selection of any and all things Christmas, including personalized stockings and ornaments.

Irene Pretzer, born in 1927, married Wallace “Wally” Bronner in 1951, six years after he opened his “little sign shop in Frankenmuth.” She worked as a schoolteacher in Frankenmuth and Buena Vista before eventually joining the staff at Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, filling many roles, including a seat on the store’s Board of Directors.

Bronner is survived by her four children and their families. Wally Bronner passed away in 2008.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.