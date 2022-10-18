ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Companies and residents express concerns about increased septic service rates in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Residents and septic companies are feeling the financial pinch, just three months after the county increased the price for septage disposal. One Brunswick County woman says she has sticker shock, after getting her septic tank cleaned. She learned that the rate increase trickled down to her, after the company increased the service cost to combat the county’s septage disposal rates.
coastalreview.org

Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar

WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading

Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. New Hanover County School Board receive update on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jimmy Hopkins has decided to end his legal battle to retain his seat on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. Hopkins received a letter on September 26 from New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, stating he was being removed from the board after nearly 11 years due to unexcused absences.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

