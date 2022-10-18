Read full article on original website
WECT
New Hanover County School Board gives update on bus transportation issues
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Companies and residents express concerns about increased septic service rates in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Residents and septic companies are feeling the financial pinch, just three months after the county increased the price for septage disposal. One Brunswick County woman says she has sticker shock, after getting her septic tank cleaned. She learned that the rate increase trickled down to her, after the company increased the service cost to combat the county’s septage disposal rates.
coastalreview.org
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar
WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WECT
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Detour added for Brunswick County bridge replacement project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Road work began this week on a project expected to last for several months on part of a Brunswick County highway. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia will remain closed while it’s being replaced.
WECT
Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading
Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading
WECT
Brunswick Co. seeking community input for ‘Blueprint Brunswick 2040′
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of Brunswick County are encouraged to attend the upcoming “Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Community Drop-In Meeting” to provide feedback. Per the announcement, the meeting is scheduled to occur from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Presentations will begin at 6 and 7 p.m.,...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools introduces new graduation option, seeks to help students graduate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that seeks to help students receive their diplomas. Per NHCS, the Reduced Elective Credit (REC) Diploma Option will allow certain students to graduate and receive a full diploma based on North Carolina’s standards. The state...
whqr.org
In resignation letter, CFCC's Jimmy Hopkins drops legal challenge, says issues at college 'deeply concern' him
Jimmy Hopkins served as a trustee for over 10 years. He was first appointed to the CFCC Board of Trustees by then-Governor Beverly Perdue and then reappointed by New Hanover County. But when he disagreed with college President Jim Morton, who had allegedly kept him out of the loop on...
wpde.com
Horry County tax assessor speaks after residents report tax increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The line at the tax assessor's office in Myrtle Beach was out the door Monday with residents complaining of waiting for hours to talk to someone about their property tax bill. Many are hoping to lower their tax bills from the county. Horry County...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing construction at their meeting on Tuesday, October 18. “For more than a decade we have sought opportunities to increase housing stock, help make the dream...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
WECT
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jimmy Hopkins has decided to end his legal battle to retain his seat on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. Hopkins received a letter on September 26 from New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, stating he was being removed from the board after nearly 11 years due to unexcused absences.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC NAACP requests Justice Department take further action against Columbus County sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC NAACP wants the U.S. Department of Justice to take more action for further action against Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene, who is suspended for allegedly making racially-charged comments. Over the weekend, attorneys for the NAACP submitted an official letter to the DOJ,...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
WECT
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
