Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
iheart.com
Oregon Gas Prices Plummet
Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Washington Examiner
Pumped up: White House cheers 5-cent drop in national average gas price
The White House teased President Joe Biden's oil announcement by touting the small downward trend in the national average gas price per gallon. "The average retail price is down by 5 cents over the last week," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday, citing 13- to 30-cent drops in such states as California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, and Wisconsin.
Here's When Gas Prices In California Are Predicted To Drop
'When one little thing goes wrong, it can take a refinery offline for several days.'
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
nationalinterest.org
Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again
It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
Gas prices may start dropping again in New Jersey
The sharp rise in gas prices over the last three weeks may be coming to an end. As of Monday morning, AAA put the average for a gallon of regular in New Jersey at $3.69, which was up less than a penny a gallon from Sunday. The national average was...
Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices
Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
Gas prices are heading down, with or without Biden's help
It's not at all clear if President Joe Biden's latest announcement that he's releasing oil from the nation's emergency stockpile will help bring gas prices down. But the good news for drivers — and Biden — is that several factors are pointing to lower prices ahead at the pump.
FOX Reno
As Nevada gas prices dip, voters weigh in on cost of gas and midterm elections
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada gas prices dropped 18 cents in the past week, according to AAA, bringing welcome relief to drivers just three weeks before the midterm elections and five days before early voting begins. After a year of record-breaking gas prices and uncertainty in the energy markets,...
Oil prices settle lower on U.S. supply, lower China demand
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $1.59, or 1.7%, to $90.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $2.64, or 3.1%, to $82.82 per barrel.
cspdailynews.com
Biden Calls on Oil Companies to Lower Gas Prices
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing his administration to take additional action to address petroleum supply issues and especially to lower retail gasoline prices. In a White House press conference on Oct. 19, he said that although gas prices have been declining, “they are not falling fast enough.”
Spotlight on gas prices turns up heat on Biden ahead of midterms
Gas prices are returning to the spotlight just weeks ahead of the midterms, turning up the heat on President Biden and the Democrats. Despite a drop in the past few days, gasoline prices are still up nearly 20 cents from where they were a month ago, though still well below the summer peak.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel number up more than 50 cents in just 2 weeks
Between the all-time high Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price of $5.81 a gallon on June 20 and the recent low of $4.836 a gallon two weeks ago, the benchmark price of diesel used for most fuel surcharges fell more than 97 cents a gallon. It has now clawed back...
U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide
President Biden has announced that the U.S. will tap back into the country’s oil reserves as gas prices have recently spiked across the country. NBC News’ Lauren Egan breaks down how the move could impact how much you pay at the pump. Oct. 20, 2022.
Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices
The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event.
Investopedia
Oil Prices Rise as US Plans to Tap Oil Reserves
Oil prices are on the rise as the U.S. plans to release more crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Light sweet crude ended yesterday up 3.3% at about $85 per barrel. The President said the U.S. would release 15 million more barrels of oil from the reserve, which would be the last sale from the planned sale of 180 million barrels of oil announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Biden releases 15 million barrels of oil from reserve as part of plan to lower oil prices
President Biden unveiled his three-step plan Wednesday to lower oil prices. Part of that plan is the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve. The announcement comes weeks after OPEC+ announced it was cutting oil production, a decision that drove gas prices up. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discussed the president's plan.
