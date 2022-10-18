Read full article on original website
Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
Cleveland police officers disciplined for brawl outside union hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four Cleveland police officers received suspensions without pay for brawling outside a police union hall in November 2020, according to recently released city disciplinary letters. The incident, which began with banter between the officers during a party, escalated into a fight pitting three officers against one, the...
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland Recall Committee 2022 sets record straight on claims from flyer
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a “he said, she said” battle playing out in East Cleveland. A group trying to get rid of the mayor is speaking out against new accusations. A flyer is making the rounds in East Cleveland titled, “the assault on East Cleveland...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
5 shot at barbershop on State Road in Cleveland
Five people were shot near a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday, police confirmed.
3News' Maureen Kyle shares special message to dad, the legendary St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle, before his final game
CLEVELAND — It's the end of an era for one of Cleveland's most well-known institutions. For 40 years, St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle has taken the Wildcats football team to 11 state titles, two national championships and countless other accolades. Tomorrow -- Friday, Oct. 21 -- is the last...
Woman gets 18 months in prison for crimes connected to murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz
CLEVELAND — A woman who faced charges connected to the 2020 murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz will serve more than a year behind bars. Brittany Cremeans, 24, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence in the case. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Judge Michael P. Shaughnessy sentenced the Cleveland resident to 18 months in prison for her crimes.
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married […]
Ohio man accused of animal cruelty gets jail for dragging woman and smashing her head off concrete
George Panno, III, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children and domestic violence.
Cleveland’s plan to wipe out old marijuana convictions fails
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland just had to back off a big promise to clear the records of thousands of people caught with a small amount of pot.
J.D. Vance's campaign tears into 'woke editors' at the Cleveland Plain Dealer for cartoon mocking his Indian-American wife after he rejected claims he backs the Great Replacement Theory
J.D. Vance's campaign claims that a 'woke' Cleveland newspaper is 'encouraging bigotry' after publishing a political cartoon last Wednesday that made the Indiana heritage of the Ohio Senate candidate's wife the butt of the joke. Vance got testy at Monday night's debate – days after the cartoon was published –...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
Innocent bystander shot amid alleged argument at Akron gas station dies
AKRON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man has died several weeks after he was shot at a Sunoco gas station in the 800 block of Lovers Lane in Akron back on Sept. 1. The man, who has been identified as Torres Bruster of Akron, was an innocent bystander when a patron got into an argument with the gas station attendant, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The gas station attendant reportedly fired a shot at the patron, but struck Bruster instead.
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Guardians play football with New York Yankees fans during Game 5 rain delay (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain caused a delay, and eventual postponement, for Game 5 of the American League Division Series, but that didn’t stop some of the members of the Cleveland Guardians from getting in a game of catch. Several Guardians players, including outfielder Myles Straw, broke out the...
Ohio man charged for yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
But no one attending Sunday's football game between sixth-grade teams was prepared for the behavior of a 30-year-old Port Clinton man after Sandusky won.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints 3 to city's civilian police review board
CLEVELAND — With police reform continuing to be a priority in his administration, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced three appointments to the city's civilian police review board (CPRB). New members Brandon Brown and Billy Sharp were sworn in, while current member Kenneth Mountcastle was appointed to a four-year...
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
