Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
WKYC

Woman gets 18 months in prison for crimes connected to murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND — A woman who faced charges connected to the 2020 murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz will serve more than a year behind bars. Brittany Cremeans, 24, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence in the case. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Judge Michael P. Shaughnessy sentenced the Cleveland resident to 18 months in prison for her crimes.
WDTN

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married […]
Daily Mail

J.D. Vance's campaign tears into 'woke editors' at the Cleveland Plain Dealer for cartoon mocking his Indian-American wife after he rejected claims he backs the Great Replacement Theory

J.D. Vance's campaign claims that a 'woke' Cleveland newspaper is 'encouraging bigotry' after publishing a political cartoon last Wednesday that made the Indiana heritage of the Ohio Senate candidate's wife the butt of the joke. Vance got testy at Monday night's debate – days after the cartoon was published –...
WKYC

Innocent bystander shot amid alleged argument at Akron gas station dies

AKRON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man has died several weeks after he was shot at a Sunoco gas station in the 800 block of Lovers Lane in Akron back on Sept. 1. The man, who has been identified as Torres Bruster of Akron, was an innocent bystander when a patron got into an argument with the gas station attendant, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The gas station attendant reportedly fired a shot at the patron, but struck Bruster instead.
