AKRON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man has died several weeks after he was shot at a Sunoco gas station in the 800 block of Lovers Lane in Akron back on Sept. 1. The man, who has been identified as Torres Bruster of Akron, was an innocent bystander when a patron got into an argument with the gas station attendant, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The gas station attendant reportedly fired a shot at the patron, but struck Bruster instead.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO