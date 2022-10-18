SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- The leading WalkMe-focused consultancy is excited to announce that it has been accredited to deliver ICT services to NSW Government customers under the ICT Services Scheme and has been added to the list of approved prequalified suppliers. As an Advanced Registered Supplier, GuideMe Solutions is authorized to respond to and engage in high-risk ICT bids and contracts valued at over $150k with NSW government. This accreditation positions GuideMe Solutions as a key supplier of WalkMe training and enablement services to the NSW government sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006096/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

