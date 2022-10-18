Read full article on original website
qualityassurancemag.com
QA Virtual Conference on Food Safety Culture Set for Dec. 13
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Quality Assurance & Food Safety magazine's "QA Food Safety Culture Virtual Conference" Dec. 13 will cover food safety culture in fun and informative ways. Food safety is a team effort, and a company’s efforts in protecting its consumers (and its brand) can only be as...
GuideMe Solutions Accredited to Deliver ICT Services to NSW Government Customers
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- The leading WalkMe-focused consultancy is excited to announce that it has been accredited to deliver ICT services to NSW Government customers under the ICT Services Scheme and has been added to the list of approved prequalified suppliers. As an Advanced Registered Supplier, GuideMe Solutions is authorized to respond to and engage in high-risk ICT bids and contracts valued at over $150k with NSW government. This accreditation positions GuideMe Solutions as a key supplier of WalkMe training and enablement services to the NSW government sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006096/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
foodlogistics.com
Toyota Material Handling Launches Operator Awareness Tech
Toyota Material Handling (TMH) announces Toyota Assist as a comprehensive suite of advanced features to fostering a culture of safety. The Toyota-designed operator assist technologies work both passively and actively to enhance operability, productivity and situational awareness. The latest innovation featured in this unique package is the Smart Environment Sensors+...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
Benzinga
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II
Orlando, Florida, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company today revealed the "HondaJet Elite II" at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), a new upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort. The company also announced the introduction of automation technologies.
getnews.info
FaceCheck Launches Reverse Image Search Application Programming Interface
FaceCheck, a leading provider of reverse image search and facial recognition technology, today announced the launch of its application programming interface (API) for reverse image facial recognition search. API for Cutting-edge Facial Recognition SearchFaceCheck reverse image search technology is based on many years of research in computer vision, artificial intelligence,...
ValueWalk
Cere Network unveils Vision 2.0 primed to be a key driver of Web3 infrastructure adoption in 2023
Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline.
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Foxglove Raises $15M in Funding to Build the Missing Data Stack for Robotics
Foxglove, a startup building an infrastructure stack for robotics, announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Eclipse Ventures. According to Foxglove, robotics data is fundamentally different from traditional unstructured or structured time-series data. Robots must process and store many parallel streams of data, and a single robot may host multiple cameras, lidar, IMU, and other sensors, while simultaneously monitoring perception, planning, and control output. In addition, this all must run in compute- and bandwidth-constrained environments such as a warehouse or farm.
Keysight Introduces Automated and AI-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces enhancements to the company’s Nemo Device Application Test Suite. This software-centric solution uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable wireless service providers and application developers to accelerate the assessment of smartphone users’ real-world interactions with native applications.
monitordaily.com
LeaseQuery Adds New AI Capabilities to Automate Lease Process
LeaseQuery added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable lease abstraction and lease entry. This will allow LeaseQuery to automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. “With accounting expertise being the core of our business, we realize the immediate value AI brings to lease...
TechCrunch
RIF Robotics powers robots that inspect and organize surgical equipment
In this quest, DeMarco ended up co-founding RIF Robotics, one of the startups in the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200. Led by DeMarco, Sergio García-Vergara and a third co-founder, Collin Farill, who’s an industrial designer by trade, RIF Robotics seeks to use a combination of AI and robotics to relieve healthcare workers of the burden of mundane tasks so they can focus on clinical work.
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
ROCKFORD, Ill. & RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005048/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
agritechtomorrow.com
Robotics Plus unveils autonomous modular vehicle to alleviate agriculture labour shortages
FRESNO, Calif., and TAURANGA, NZ – Robotics Plus, a New Zealand-based agritech company, today launched its autonomous multi-use, modular vehicle platform for agriculture designed to carry out a variety of orchard and vineyard machine tasks - to alleviate ongoing labor shortages and transform the industry. The multi-purpose Unmanned Ground...
Aviation International News
Jet Aviation Wins Food Safety Award
Jet Aviation was presented with the Private and Business Aviation Food Safety Award from Davinci Inflight Training Institute on Wednesday afternoon at NBAA-BACE 2022. The company was honored for the successful completion of Davinci’s recently introduced Private and Business Aviation Food Safety Program by all of its more than 100 flight attendants, as well as mandating it for all future hires.
salestechstar.com
Automotor Modernizes its Information System in the Cloud with Infor and its Partner Authentic Group
Automotive parts distribution specialist streamlines business processes with Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise and Authentic Group‘s ADS solution. Infor , the industry cloud provider, today announced that Automotor, a French market leader in the export of automotive parts, has chosen to deploy the Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution to cover all of its business needs in a single, centralized platform. In addition, Automotor opted for the Authentic Distribution Solution (ADS), developed by Infor’s partner Authentic Group, to support the implementation and enrich it with high value-added services for the automotive distribution sector.
qualityassurancemag.com
TAG’s Global Operations Expand into India
Founded in 2013, The Acheson Group (TAG) led by former FDA Associate Commissioner for Foods Dr. David Acheson, has steadily expanded its areas of expertise across nations. TAG’s latest expansion, adds India to our global footprint which includes operations across North America, with team members in the U.S. and Canada. TAG also has a Latin America team, and has clients in Europe, Asia and Africa.
qualityassurancemag.com
Retailers and Foodservice Operators Join Global Seafood Alliance in First Consumer Campaign for National Seafood Month
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Throughout the month of October, the Global Seafood Alliance's (GSA) first consumer marketing campaign, "Healthy Fish, Healthy Planet, Healthy You!," will culminate with retail and foodservice promotions and consumer communications focused on GSA's Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification. Timed to coincide with U.S. National Seafood Month in October, the campaign will educate consumers using earned and social media through GSA channels and via participation by key retailers and foodservice operators.
