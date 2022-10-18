Read full article on original website
Pinnacle man
2d ago
When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix. Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday. However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021...
Lewis Hamilton Named Most Marketable F1 Driver Of 2022 Ahead Of Rival Max Verstappen
According to a recent study, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given the title of the third most marketable athlete in the world. SportsPro have carried out “extensive data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, economic valuations, expert and consumer insights” to put together a list of the most marketable athletes in the world in 2022.
F1 22 is completely free to play this weekend
F1 22 is free to play from now until 24 October across PC, PlayStation and Xbox in order to coincide with the United States Grand Prix to be held this weekend. EA Sports has also rolled out a video of Danny Ricciardo, driver for McLaren, walking potential new players through the game's recreation of Circuit of the Americas found in Austin, Texas. This comes at an awkward timing, though, as Ricciardo has announced that he will not be racing in 2023. His focus will stay on Formula One and, looking at the comments to this video, his fans are actually keen for him to lend his voice and expertise to the next entry in Codemasters' F1 series.
McLaren Racing Boss Also Accuses Red Bull F1 of ‘Cheating’ in Fiery Letter to FIA
Getty ImagesZak Brown is the latest to join the chorus of voices in Formula 1 calling out Red Bull's overspending breaches.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News
NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
Chase Elliott Candidly Admits Mistake After Pushing Camera: ‘Not a Wise Move’
Chase Elliott visited with reporters at Las Vegas this weekend and admitted his move the week before at the Roval when he pushed a camera away was a mistake. The post Chase Elliott Candidly Admits Mistake After Pushing Camera: ‘Not a Wise Move’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
MotorAuthority
Porsche F1 entry isn't dead, says FIA
Porsche remains committed to entering Formula 1, despite its plan for a partnership with Red Bull Racing collapsing in September. That's according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who on Wednesday following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council said Porsche is still in discussions with F1 teams. “At...
TMZ.com
F1's Daniel Ricciardo Rides Horse To Make U.S. Grand Prix Entrance
Daniel Ricciardo took his horse to that old town Grand Prix on Thursday ... showing up to Austin in the most Texas way possible!!. Of course, the Australian McLaren driver is OBSESSED with the Lone Star state ... and has become a fan of all things Texas since the event made its way to Austin in 2012.
Autoweek.com
Formula 1 Teams Still Awaiting Penalties Decision for Red Bull's Budget Cap Breach
Teams under the F1 budget cap say there "must be consequences" for Red Bull after the dominant Formula 1 team was found to have breached the 2021 budget cap. McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says that it must first be clarified "whether someone spent too much on catering or whether they got a clear advantage in the performance of the car."
F1’s Ricciardo Dishes on Austin’s Vibe, Keeping Career in Perspective
As Formula One brings the glamour to Texas for the U.S. Grand Prix, one driver is ready to embrace local culture.
topgear.com
Chris Harris on… Fernando Alonso’s latest F1 career move
Fernando Alonso’s latest F1 career move is the latest in a long line of head-scratchers, says Chris. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Fernando Alonso is one of my favourite racing drivers. His raw speed is still mesmerising nearly two decades after he landed in F1. He is also a very, very strange dude. Most people would be horrified by the inner workings of any racing drivers’s mind, but Alonso’s must be the most terrifying of the lot. I’d rather spit in Mike Tyson’s coffee than tangle with ’Nando – because he bears a grudge like no one else.
Lando Norris insists he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were team-mates
Lando Norris believes he could beat Lewis Hamilton if the pair were Formula 1 team-mates in the future.The McLaren driver, who signed a lucrative new deal with the Woking-based team at the start of the year until 2025, is currently seventh in the 2022 Drivers Standings, 79 points behind Hamilton in sixth. Hamilton, who is yet to win a race this year in a frustrating year for Mercedes, has a good relationship with compatriot Norris, often praising his driving skills on team radio. Yet Norris - coming to the end of his fourth season in F1 and 15 years...
motor1.com
Bugatti Chiron vs 2,000-bhp Nissan GT-R drag race isn't even close
We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 bhp.
