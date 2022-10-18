ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

District Volleyball Tournaments: Results, Updated Schedules

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
 2 days ago

Wednesday

Viera earned a spot in the district 8-6A championship game after defeating Melbourne in straight sets. The Hawks will play South Fork for the district title.

Results:

Viera 3, Melbourne 0

25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Updated Schedule:

District 6-3A

Melbourne Central Catholic 3, Cocoa Beach 0

West Shore 3, Odyssey Charter 0

Oct. 18, At Edgewood Jr/Sr High School

Holy Trinity 3, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

Edgewood 3, West Shore 0

Oct. 20, At Edgewood Jr/Sr High School (Championship Game)

No.2 Edgewood vs. No.1 Holy Trinity, 6 p.m.

District 7-4A

Atlantic 3, Titusville 2

Cocoa 3, Palm Bay 0

Oct. 18

Space Coast 3, Cocoa 0

Astronaut 3, Atlantic 0

Oct. 20, At Astronaut High School (Championship Game)

No.2 Space Coast at No.1 Astronaut, 7 p.m.

District 8-2A

Oct. 17, at Higher Seed

Master's Academy 3, Pineapple Cove 0

St. Edward's 3, Morningside Academy 0

Oct. 18,

Brevard HEAT 3, Master's Academy 1

St. Edward's 3, Merritt Island Christian 0

Oct. 21, At Merritt Island Christian (Championship Game)

No.3 St. Edward's vs. No.1 Brevard HEAT, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Satellite 3, Eau Gallie 0

Oct. 18

Merritt Island 3, Satellite 0

Bayside 3, Rockledge 1

Oct. 20, At Bayside High School (Championship Game)

No.2 Bayside vs. No.1 Merritt Island, 6 p.m.

District 8-6A

Melbourne 3, Heritage 1

South Fork 3, Port St. Lucie 0

Martin County 3, Sebastian River 1

Oct. 19

Viera 3, Melbourne 0

South Fork 3, Martin County 1

Oct. 20, At Martin County High School ( Championship Game)

No.2 South Fork vs. No.1 Viera, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Merritt Island defeated Satellite in straight sets, while Bayside defeated Rockledge 3-1. The Bears and the Mustangs will play each other for the district 8-5A championship title.

Space Coast and Astronaut will compete in the district 7-4A championship game after both teams won in straight sets in the semifinal round.

Edgewood and Holy Trinity will meet once again this season when the teams compete in the district 6-3A championship.

Brevard HEAT will play St. Edward's in the district 8-2A championship game after St. Edward's defeated Merritt Island Christian in straight sets.

Results:

Merritt Island 3, Satellite 0

25-18, 25-17, 25-5

Merritt Island (14-7): Cassie Martin 9 kills, 2 blocks; Maddie Johnson 5 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs; Bella Schwantz 4 aces, 6 kills; Rylie Loggins 8 digs; Sarilyne Walley 29 assists, 9 digs.

Satellite (11-8).

Bayside 3, Rockledge 1

25-10, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

Space Coast 3, Cocoa 0

25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Astronaut 3, Atlantic 0

25-14, 25-12, 25-16

Edgewood 3, West Shore 0

25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Brevard HEAT 3, Master's Academy 1

25-12, 22-25, 25-12, 25-13

Holy Trinity 3, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

25-2, 25-5, 25-9

St. Edward's 3, Merritt Island Christian 0

25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Monday

Satellite, Melbourne, Cocoa, Melbourne Central Catholic and West Shore will advance to the next round in district volleyball play.

Satellite defeated Eau Gallie in straight sets to set up a match against Merritt Island. Cocoa will face Space Coast after winning in straight sets over Palm Bay.

Melbourne Central Catholic will face Holy Trinity after defeating Cocoa Beach in three sets. West Shore won its game against Odyssey Charter in straight sets and will play Edgewood in the next round.

Melbourne took down Heritage in four sets and will face the top seeded Viera Hawks.

Titusville fell in five sets to Atlantic. The Terriers finish the season with a record of 5-12.

Results:

Satellite 3, Eau Gallie 0

25-12, 25-11, 25-17

Satellite (11-7): Ava Bray 13 kills, 6 digs; Lola Hufnagel 7 kills; Brooke Burnley 4 aces, 11 digs; Paige Syring 6 kills, 3 aces; Brooke Corrigan 2 blocks; Kimber Thompson 19 assists, 6 aces, 7 digs; Mackenzie Cunningham 11 assists.

Eau Gallie (5-15).

West Shore 3, Odyssey Charter 0

25-5, 25-7, 25-19

Melbourne Central Catholic 3, Cocoa Beach 0

25-13, 25-19, 25-23

Cocoa 3, Palm Bay 0

25-10, 25-11, 25-14

Melbourne 3, Heritage 1

25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 25-10

Master's Academy 3, Pineapple Cove 0

25-23, 25-14, 25-20

Atlantic 3, Titusville 2

Florida Today

Florida Today

