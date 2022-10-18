ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

One killed after small plane crashes in Brentwood

By Kirsten Fiscus and Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

A person is dead after a small plane crashed in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning that Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, crashed Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. Only the pilot was on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The section of Old Smyrna Road where the crash occurred winds between woods, fields and homes near Wilson Pike. A sign near the scene said it was the future home of Windy Hill Park.

Brentwood Police Department, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nashville Electric Service vehicles responded. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board were also scheduled to arrive on the scene for an investigation, police said.

Power was out for around 150 customers in the area around the wreck, according to an NES outage map. Power appeared to be largely restored as of 11 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One killed after small plane crashes in Brentwood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal Briley Parkway crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee man facing murder charge in toddler's death

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old Trousdale County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the February death of his ex-girlfriend's child. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say James Yates called 911 back in February to report his girlfriend's two-year-old son...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Convicted Felon arrested during Traffic Stop

A man pulled over for a traffic offense last week was found to be a convicted felon and illegally in possession of a handgun. 40-year-old Joshua Leslie Johnson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadways laned for travel, and driving on a revoked license. His bond is $25,000 and he will be in court October 27.
SMITHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy