One killed after small plane crashes in Brentwood

A person is dead after a small plane crashed in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning that Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, crashed Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. Only the pilot was on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The section of Old Smyrna Road where the crash occurred winds between woods, fields and homes near Wilson Pike. A sign near the scene said it was the future home of Windy Hill Park.

Brentwood Police Department, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nashville Electric Service vehicles responded. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board were also scheduled to arrive on the scene for an investigation, police said.

Power was out for around 150 customers in the area around the wreck, according to an NES outage map. Power appeared to be largely restored as of 11 a.m.

