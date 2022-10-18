ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant View, TN

OBITUARY: Landen Riley Guye

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Landen Riley Guye passed away on Thursday night, October 13, 2022, he was 17 years old.

Landen was born on December 9, 2004. He lived in Pleasant View, TN with his father Lee Guye, mother Suzanne Guye, and older sister Aliyah Guye.

Landen was a fun, loving, and talented boy. He was a true friend to those he was close to and brought joy and laughter to all that met him. Landen would amaze you with his talent. From cooking, pure creativity in every aspect, knowledge, and love of Dolly Parton he could relate to anyone. Yet he always stood out from the crowd with his signature hair and style. When Landen wasn’t busy creating a new costume, or Halloween decorations he could be found watching TV such as I Love Lucy and The Golden Girls.

Landen was a senior at Sycamore High School where he was loved by his teachers and classmates. He was active in school clubs including The Finer Things, Choir, Art Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, and many more. Landen was a shining star who could lead as well as serve others.

Landen is survived by parents Lee and Suzanne Guye; sister Aliyah Guye; grandparents Jerry Butterworth, John and Brenda Guye, Debbie and James Young; uncles Johnny (Leann) Guye, Lesley Guye, Cody (Sarah) Butterworth; and many cousins.

Landen was preceded in death by Aunt Lynnette Brumley, cousin Tyler Guye, and Betty White.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 20th with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. Burial will follow in Good Springs Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 19th from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 12:00 noon.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at donate.imaginationlibrary.com .

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

