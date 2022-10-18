Read full article on original website
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Majority of Americans want Trump blocked from 2024 run, poll finds
A new poll shows that the majority of Americans do not believe Donald Trump should be allowed to serve as president again given “what we know about the ongoing investigations” into him. The Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,566 registered voters found that 51 per cent are against the...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Trump's Republican Support Plummets by 20 Points, New Poll Shows
Amid an escalating series of legal woes, former President Donald Trump has seen his support amongst Republican voters drop significantly, according to a recent poll. The poll, conducted in a collaboration between ABC News and The Washington Post, was released on Sunday and showed a steep decline in popularity for Trump now, compared to the support he had in 2020 when he secured the GOP nomination for reelection. According to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5 percent, 47 percent of Republican and conservative-leaning independent respondents said that they support Trump as the prospective party nominee in 2024, while 46 percent oppose the idea. This, ABC News said, represents a 20 percent drop in support from 2020.
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away
With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
msn.com
Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares to Melania, co-founder claims
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower. Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a...
Trump shares graph outlining his popularity after Pence says he might not vote for him
Donald Trump has shared a graph outlining his popularity among Republican primary voters on the heels of Mike Pence saying that he won’t necessarily vote for the former president if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024. Mr Trump shared a graph on his social media platform Truth Social...
Republicans gain ground in midterm elections as Biden's approval slumps: Poll
A poll suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Media react to New York Times poll's bad news for Democrats: 'It's the economy, stupid'
A new poll showing female voters shifting to the GOP over economic concerns drew strong reaction from media figures on both sides of the aisle.
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rep. Salazar says Hispanics are done with Democrats ‘playing political football’
Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) said a trend is beginning in which Hispanics are moving to the Republican Party after Democrats have played “political football” with them. “We’re not Martians, we’re Americans,” Salazar told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday. “And this year is going to be, [2022’s] going to be the year of the Hispanic Republicans. Thank God for that! We’re waking up!”
MSNBC
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: America's progressive trifecta threatens world democracy
“A democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself." – John Adams. America’s ultimate power in the world rests more on its democratic ideals than its economic and its military strength. Since our founding, our commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the press, and equal justice for all has been the envy of all free world nations. And what has influenced the world's opinion most about America is how its 50 states remain independent under a central government.
Donald Trump Should Testify Publicly Over Jan. 6, Majority of Americans Say
More than half of Americans believe Donald Trump should testify to the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, with three quarters saying the former president's testimony should be public, according to a poll. The Monmouth University survey found that 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should...
