Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says
In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive
We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
Mollie Hemingway: Biden should 'obviously be impeached' based on Democrats and media's standards
Mollie Hemingway said politicians and the media have to be "consistent when it comes to impeachment" after objecting to President Trump's call to Ukraine's president.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court declines to halt Biden student loan debt relief after Wisconsin taxpayers sue
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up a lawsuit filed by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers who asked to halt the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. An emergency request was filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett just days after the administration began accepting applications for the program,...
LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats
Laura Ingraham discusses the growing number of independent voters that are moving to back the GOP as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube.
Jen Psaki downplays Hunter Biden charges hurting Democrats in midterms
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued the Hunter Biden probe development wasn't important to voters because it didn't receive local media coverage.
Comments / 0