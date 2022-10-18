ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral

Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
SheKnows

A Lesbian Mom Is Stifling Her Daughter’s Queer Sexuality for Fear of Losing Financial Support & Reddit Is Reading Her the Riot Act

Reddit is coming for a long-closeted lesbian mother who is attempting to keep her teen daughter closeted while claiming she unconditionally supports her no matter her sexuality. Yep, we know; it’s puzzling, to say the least. It gets worse though — the reason she’s doing so is for financial support from her homophobic parents. It’s even messier than it sounds. The mother took to Reddit to hash out the situation and get some feedback on if she’s the a—hole. She starts by explaining that she is a 54-year-old single mother by choice to a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Claudia. She says she...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Funny Reaction to Mom's Pregnancy News Is Too Cute to Resist

You might be dreaming of the perfect way to tell your loved ones that you're pregnant, but you know who also deserves to get the 411? Your dog, that's who! In fact, one woman even recorded herself telling her puppy the good news — and the results are just so cute.
Newsweek

Couple Living Rent-Free Slammed for Balking at Babysitting: 'The Audacity'

Internet commenters were beside themselves after one woman revealed why she denied her brother's pleas to babysit her 3-year-old niece, despite living in his house for free. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/throwaway_aita_5212 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she and her boyfriend are living with her brother until they can afford a place of their own but recounted how a recent request for childcare caused the couple's house of cards to collapse.
The Independent

Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate

A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
Smith Johnson

A funny video of a dog playing a cup game went viral

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Dogs are man's best friend and furriest family member. They show unconditional love, provide non-judgmental companionship, and give us a reason to live every time we look into their innocent eyes. The dog is the most prevalent pet in American households, with nearly 39% of all homes owning at least one.
BuzzFeed

Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow

"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."

