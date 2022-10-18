Read full article on original website
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
A Lesbian Mom Is Stifling Her Daughter’s Queer Sexuality for Fear of Losing Financial Support & Reddit Is Reading Her the Riot Act
Reddit is coming for a long-closeted lesbian mother who is attempting to keep her teen daughter closeted while claiming she unconditionally supports her no matter her sexuality. Yep, we know; it’s puzzling, to say the least. It gets worse though — the reason she’s doing so is for financial support from her homophobic parents. It’s even messier than it sounds. The mother took to Reddit to hash out the situation and get some feedback on if she’s the a—hole. She starts by explaining that she is a 54-year-old single mother by choice to a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Claudia. She says she...
Woman Washes Baby Blankie For First Time In 10 Years and it’s Like Watching a Slow Motion Horror Show
If this doesn’t make you run all your blankets to the dry cleaners, nothing will.
‘Sassy’ toddler says her teacher will need all the prayers she can get in hilarious TikTok
This little girl had a priceless reaction when her mother said that they should send prayers to her teacher for having her as a student, and the hilarious video has viewers in stitches. From life’s big questions to funny clapbacks, kids can make some pretty amusing statements. The proof is...
'Dramatic' Woman Refusing To Share Room With Nieces on Vacation Backed
"I think your brother and sister-in-law just want a free babysitter," said one frustrated commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Mom Telling Ex's Wife Truth About Their Son Cheered: 'Ruin Their Marriage'
"It's not your place to lie for someone who tossed away a child because it was inconvenient," said one comment on the viral Reddit post.
Bride is shamed by family for wearing ‘tacky’ secondhand wedding dress: ‘Screw those people’
A bride is being shamed by her loved ones for wearing a secondhand dress. She posted in “Wedding Shaming” in hopes that others would listen to her “rant.” She bought her dream dress for $300. It was worn once and exactly what she wanted. When people saw it, they loved the dress.
Mom's Fury at 'Rude' Teen Nephew Criticizing Her Parenting Cheered Online
"I wouldn't engage with a 13-year-old on parenting," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Dog's Funny Reaction to Mom's Pregnancy News Is Too Cute to Resist
You might be dreaming of the perfect way to tell your loved ones that you're pregnant, but you know who also deserves to get the 411? Your dog, that's who! In fact, one woman even recorded herself telling her puppy the good news — and the results are just so cute.
Couple Living Rent-Free Slammed for Balking at Babysitting: 'The Audacity'
Internet commenters were beside themselves after one woman revealed why she denied her brother's pleas to babysit her 3-year-old niece, despite living in his house for free. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/throwaway_aita_5212 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she and her boyfriend are living with her brother until they can afford a place of their own but recounted how a recent request for childcare caused the couple's house of cards to collapse.
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate
A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
A funny video of a dog playing a cup game went viral
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Dogs are man's best friend and furriest family member. They show unconditional love, provide non-judgmental companionship, and give us a reason to live every time we look into their innocent eyes. The dog is the most prevalent pet in American households, with nearly 39% of all homes owning at least one.
Woman Refusing to Watch In-Law's Kids After Emergency Backed Online
"You drew your line," one person said. "You were absolutely right to maintain your boundaries."
Hilarious video of monkey realizing the 'Reality of Life' melts 1.3 million hearts
Monkeys are closely related to humans and, therefore, are one of the most intelligent animals in the world. Due to their friendly nature, people keep some breeds of monkeys as pets.
Groom Dragged for Reaction to Brother Rejecting Wedding Invite: 'Bullying'
Commenters were shocked to learn why the man's brother refuses to attend.
Twitter Is Joking About Seeing You At Hypothetical "Conventions," And It's My New Go-To Insult And Compliment
Just got back from the Healthy Amount of Screen Time convention... nobody there knew me. 💔
Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow
"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."
