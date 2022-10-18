Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Price As Whales Dump $4-B In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed because the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, managed to trim its latest losses because it continues to battle on this prolonged crypto winter. In line with monitoring from Coingecko, Ethereum is altering arms at $1,332.18, going up...
astaga.com
Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?
CSPR’s worth struggles to carry above key assist as the value wants to carry above $0.041 to take care of its bullish run. CSPR continues to wrestle as a hidden bearish divergence seems within the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in pattern may very well be imminent. The value...
astaga.com
LUNC price prediction as USTC stablecoin goes parabolic
LUNC worth remained in a consolidation section on Thursday even because the Terra Traditional USD bounced again. Terra Luna Traditional was buying and selling at $0.00025, the place it has been up to now few days. This worth is about 61% beneath the best degree in September. Terra Luna Traditional...
astaga.com
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain knowledge reveals massive quantities of stablecoins have entered exchanges not too long ago, one thing that would present shopping for stress for Bitcoin. Round $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Final Couple Of Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the newest stablecoin influx is...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly shifting larger above the $1,320 stage towards the US Greenback. ETH might acquire tempo above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance ranges. Ethereum remained robust above the $1,265 assist zone and began an honest improve. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,320 and the 100 hourly...
astaga.com
Charles Schwab Reveals Dangerous News For Bitcoin Price
The crypto market is struggling as a consequence of numerous macroeconomic components. The worth of Bitcoin continues to stay sluggish. BTC fell by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $19,177. The correction after the crypto rally has erased all of the BTC features. It’s barely holding on to a 0.27% enhance for the final 7 days. In keeping with Charles Schwab, the concern for Bitcoin buyers could be starting as a result of recession.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whale Addresses At A 3-Year Supply Low, Here’s the Details…
After exhibiting some volatility final week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has maintained a gradual place at round $19,200 ranges. The latest BTC value motion has confused traders as to during which path it is going to swing subsequent. On-chain information additionally reveals an fascinating trade of palms between...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
astaga.com
Polygon Crypto ($MATIC) Skyrockets 8%, How Long Will It Rally
The eleventh largest crypto Polygon is skyrocketing as market circumstances develop into extra favorable. $MATIC costs have skyrocketed by 8% within the final 24 hours. It’s presently buying and selling at $0.8716. Although your complete crypto market noticed a aid rally, Polygon is certainly the largest winner out there.
astaga.com
Value Preservation: Which Top 10 Crypto Has Performed The Best?
Because the starting of 2022, the crypto market has descended additional into the bear market. The present bitcoin cycle low was hit again in June 2022, and its value is barely about 11% up from that time. Via the bear market, there have been some cryptocurrencies which have held up higher than the others. This report takes a take a look at the highest 10 digital belongings by market cap and the way they’ve finished since then.
astaga.com
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price stays caught under its former all-time excessive set 5 years in the past. The surprising decline has been one of many worst crypto winters on file, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. Nevertheless, a sequence of on-chain indicators in BTC might present clues to how shut...
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why The Bulls Are Comfortable
Bitcoin worth corrected decrease under the $19,500 stage in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC stays in a key vary and buying and selling above the $19,000 help zone. Bitcoin failed to achieve energy above $19,600 and corrected features. The value is buying and selling close to $19,250 and the...
astaga.com
Is AAVE token a good crypto to buy today?
Aave value has been in a powerful bullish development up to now few weeks as demand for blue-chip DeFi tokens has risen. It surged to a excessive of $83, which was about 25% above the bottom degree this month. Because of this, its complete market cap has grown to greater than $1.15 billion, making it one of many greatest DeFi tokens on this planet. So, must you buy Aave?
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin value is rangebound and nonetheless unable to discover a clear course within the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at extra income over the previous week, however the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a vital space, unable to re-test the $20,000 area. On the...
astaga.com
Polygon Achieves Major Crypto Adoption Milestone, Surges 8%
astaga.com
How The EU Will Imposed Energy Labels On Bitcoin Miners
The European Fee (EC) launched an replace on the power technique to be adopted by the European Union within the coming years; this may carry vital adjustments for Bitcoin miners and crypto miners. The Fee is transferring ahead with the European Inexperienced Deal and intends to enhance the area’s power effectivity by integrating renewable power sources.
astaga.com
Here are the top five low-cap coins to buy this week
The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming over the previous 24 hours, and this may be an excellent probability for buyers to build up extra cash. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming at the moment after a wonderful begin to the week. This offers buyers a chance to buy extra of their favorite cash and tokens.
astaga.com
should you buy the DOT dip?
Polkadot value has been in a robust sell-off previously few months amid a chronic cryptocurrency sell-off. DOT plunged to a low of $6.1, which is barely above this week’s low of $5.69. It has surged by greater than 88% from its highest degree in 2021. Consequently, the whole market cap has dropped to about $6.9 billion.
