KMOV

Urn found on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
Tesla Leases Huge Future Warehouse In Illinois, Near St. Louis, MO

According to a recent report by Courier-Tribune, Tesla is making plans to open a very large warehouse in Illinois. The location is south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort in the Metro East region of the state. Information about the upcoming plans came to light after Tesla reportedly signed a...
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois

Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
