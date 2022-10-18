Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Fire leads to ‘extensive damage’ at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
Foodscaping is the new landscaping in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — We're living in a time when we're seeing food deserts and more people having a hard time affording their next meal, but there seems to be an effort to change the food landscape at our homes, schools and beyond. A different type of landscaping is popping...
KMOV
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
Sweetie Pie’s auctioning off assets weeks after St. Louis restaurant closes doors
The ownership group for Sweetie Pie's, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.
insideevs.com
Tesla Leases Huge Future Warehouse In Illinois, Near St. Louis, MO
According to a recent report by Courier-Tribune, Tesla is making plans to open a very large warehouse in Illinois. The location is south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort in the Metro East region of the state. Information about the upcoming plans came to light after Tesla reportedly signed a...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
9 Bronze River Des Peres Greenway trail markers stolen
They are part of a project that has helped to beautify south St. Louis, but Tuesday morning several big, bronze trail markers for the River Des Peres Greenway are missing after they were stolen.
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
City of St. Louis holds North Grand corridor meeting to talk traffic concerns
ST. LOUIS — During a special Traffic Calming Meeting on Monday near North Grand, St. Louis City officials explained some of the measures they’re looking at to fix traffic concerns in problem areas like Grand Boulevard. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there have been approximately 14...
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
Halloween 'Skele-Zoo' in Ballwin raises money for St. Jude
BALLWIN, Mo. — It's no secret that the Halloween season can be a bit spooky, but a St. Louis County couple is using their seasonal display to try and scare away deadly diseases. These days it seems that everyone has a neighbor that likes to do things a little...
What Mizzou will pay to bring football back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The price tag for the University of Missouri-Columbia to bring one of its football games to St. Louis next year could total upwards of $900,000, according to contracts for the contest. That figure includes payments Mizzou will make to the University of Memphis to play in...
Take a look at the foods that will be offered at Centene Stadium
ST. LOUIS — Cooking up food suitable for a stadium experience brings a unique set of challenges: It needs to feed the masses, be easily handled and it should go great with a beer, Gerard Craft, St. Louis City SC’s “flavor officer,” said. The James Beard...
Thrift store secrets help shoppers save even more money
ST. LOUIS — Thrift store shops are seeing a big boom right now thanks to inflation. According to CNBC, experts say the average person saves close to $1,800 a year just by buying secondhand. And thrift stores have also upped their games as well -- with donations down and...
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0