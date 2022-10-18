Area news in brief for Oct. 19

SEBRING HALLOWEEN – Sebring Fire Department plans its annual Halloween parade and costume contest at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Fire Station No. 1, 235 E. Ohio Ave. Parade kicks off at 7 p.m., and contest follows. Brownies and apple cider will be served. Prizes will be awarded in the contest.

CHRISTMAS CHARITY – Signups are underway for Salvation Army of Alliance’s 2022 Christmas Assistance Program. The event is for residents of Alliance, Limaville and Maximo who are ages birth to 12. For information, call the Salvation Army at 330-823-5188. The agency is at 57 W. Main St. in Alliance.

LEVY DISCUSSION – West Branch Levy Committee plans its final Community Town Hall to discuss the five-year, 0.5% earned income tax levy at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Goshen Township Community Room. The levy will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

MARLINGTON MEETING – Marlington Local Schools Board of Education plans a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Marlington High School Digital Learning Zone. The board will recess into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee. Action might be taken. Interested parties may watch the meeting on the Marlington High School Technology Department’s YouTube page.

MINERVA TRICK-OR-TREAT – Minerva Rotary Club has announced a series of public events to celebrate Halloween. The community’s trick-or-treat will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event will be followed by a community parade at 6:45 p.m. Those taking part in trick-or-treat are encouraged to walk in the parade to show off their costumes. The high school’s marching band and cheerleaders also should be participating. Parade will organize in the parking lot of Salvation Army at South Market and Valley Street in Minerva. The route will travel north on Market Street, turn right onto Radloff Avenue, and disburse at the Minerva Community Building. A community costume judging party will be at 7 p.m. at the Minerva Community Building, 430 Radloff Ave.

FOLK CONCERT – Dulci-More: Folk & Traditional Musicians will play host to a concert featuring Jesse Smith at 7 p.m. Friday in the meeting room of the Dale Shaffer Research Library of the Salem Historical Society, 239 S. Lundy Ave. Parking is available in the municipal lot across Lundy. Admission is $10 with an additional $5 covering all children in a family with a responsible adult. No advance tickets or reservations are needed for the concert series. Free refreshments from Dulci-More members are available during the intermission. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information or directions, contact Bill Schilling at 234-564-3852 or bill@dulcimore.org.

LICENSE CLINIC – A Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 425 Cleveland Ave. SW in Canton. At the clinic, learn what you need to know to get your license back if you are eligible for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, and how to arrange payment for court fines and fees. For more information, call Jennie Badalamenti at 330-497-0700.

GAS LINE PROGRAM – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has issued a reconnect order that will be in effect from Oct. 17 to April 14, 2023, and says customers of Columbia Gas can reinstate service or avoid disconnection for the winter heating season for $175. There’s an extra $36 fee if service already is disconnected. For information, call Columbia Gas at 800-344-4077.

COLUMBIANA ELECTIONS – Columbiana County Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the board office, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite #3, in Lisbon.

ATWATER HISTORICAL – Atwater Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Historical Museum, 1219 State Route 183, next to Atwater Town Hall. Meeting topic will be a show and tell with an emphasis on the supernatural. Bring your favorite haunted story about Atwater and surrounding areas to share with the club. Refreshments will be available, and the meeting is free and open the public. For more information, call Claude Custer at 330-715-3196.

SHELTER FUNDRAISER – Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter’s 17th annual Benefit Auction will be Oct. 17. The event is an online auction that will run through 3 p.m. Oct. 22. Auction winners can pick up their items from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Union Avenue United Methodist Church. For details on the auction, check out https://www.kikoauctions.com/upcoming/details/13658.