Prairieville, LA

fox8live.com

Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO detectives investigate battery in Prairieville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Sunday October 16, at approximately 8:00pm, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road in Prairieville. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject outside the residence suffering from multiple injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Through...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says

A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.

