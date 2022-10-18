Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Prairieville man left beaten after car accident, battles injuries and cancer
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville man who is battling stage four cancer was released from the hospital after a road rage incident that turned physical. “It’s not fair,” said Prairieville resident, Ezaine Gray. “Nobody should ever have to get beat up and left behind for dead on the side of a dark road.”
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
fox8live.com
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO detectives investigate battery in Prairieville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Sunday October 16, at approximately 8:00pm, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road in Prairieville. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject outside the residence suffering from multiple injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Through...
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
29-Year-Old Allie Braud Killed In A Pedestrian Crash On Airline Highway (Ascension Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single-vehicle crash on Airline Highway near Commerce Street In Ascension parish around 10:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville.
wbrz.com
Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
brproud.com
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says
A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
NOLA.com
Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
brproud.com
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
Comments / 0