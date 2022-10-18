ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

They laughed and they played, they ate and they drank at the St. George Theatre ‘Laughs on the Links’ outing. [Oh . . . they raised money, too.]

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s hard to improve on perfection. But they did it anyway!. The St. George Theatre’s sixth annual “Laughs on the Links” Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing played out to a record-breaking number of sports aficionados Monday at the Richmond County Country Club.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Holiday Shoot’ Giveaway Rules

Holiday Shoot Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One opens ‘Goblin Market’ on Oct. 20

STATEN. ISLAND, N.Y. — Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting ‘Goblin Market’ on their Stage One on Oct. 20, 21, and 22, 2022. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy