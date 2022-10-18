Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
They laughed and they played, they ate and they drank at the St. George Theatre ‘Laughs on the Links’ outing. [Oh . . . they raised money, too.]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s hard to improve on perfection. But they did it anyway!. The St. George Theatre’s sixth annual “Laughs on the Links” Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing played out to a record-breaking number of sports aficionados Monday at the Richmond County Country Club.
Pumpkin picking on Staten Island with food, drink and family in the spotlight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How do you mend a jack-o’-lantern? Catholic Charities would say with a pumpkin patch — the borough’s most populated for the 2022 season — at Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival in Pleasant Plains this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday,...
Staten Island Business Outreach Center to honor 6 community leaders at annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Business Outreach Center (SIBOC) will host its Women’s Empowerment Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at LiGreci’s Staaten and will honor six outstanding women. The event had previously been scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival on Staten Island: Here’s how to score discounted tickets early
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Beginning Friday, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will illuminate a new Staten Island venue this year with its colorful lantern displays and brilliant tunnels. And, for a short time, discounted tickets are available to the annual event, to be held this year for the first...
‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
Car careens into home in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An SUV hit a home in Midland Beach on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at 439 Greeley Ave. near Mason Avenue. The frame house had a large, gaping hole on its side near the front porch. A yellow Jeep with extensive front-end...
St. John’s University allocates $1M to endowed scholarship fund for Staten Island students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — St. John’s University has allocated $1 million toward an endowed scholarship fund to help support future students from Staten Island who enroll at the school’s Queens location after the campus on Grymes Hill ceases operations at the conclusion of the spring 2024 semester.
‘Holiday Shoot’ Giveaway Rules
Holiday Shoot Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not...
Fox gets into staring contest with family dog out on walk on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a scene out of a Disney movie -- “The Fox and the Hound” -- or in this case, the fox and the Labradoodle. Stella and her owner, Oakwood Heights resident Andrew DeLuca, were taking their nightly walk at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the vicinity of Guyon Avenue and Elmira Street when they were joined by a surprise guest.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
Car careens into pole on Jewett Avenue in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car smashed into a pole on a busy street in Westerleigh early in the morning rush hour on Wednesday. Jewett Avenue between Constant and Maine avenues was blocked during the emergency response.
Man, 18, accused of stabbing in vicinity of Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man stands accused in a stabbing where a 19-year-old victim sought help for his injuries inside the St. George Ferry Terminal earlier this week. Prince Khamani of the 400 block of Richmond Terrace was arrested about a half hour after the violent assault...
Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One opens ‘Goblin Market’ on Oct. 20
STATEN. ISLAND, N.Y. — Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting ‘Goblin Market’ on their Stage One on Oct. 20, 21, and 22, 2022. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth.
NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
4 puppies, 6 dogs recovered from Staten Island home after multiple people injured in dog attack
The puppies were newly named Snickerdoodle, S'More, Confetti, and Hot Fudge Sundae and are being cared for ath the Animal Care Centers of NYC.
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0