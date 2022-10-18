ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of 14-year-old Elyria boy

By Courtney Shaw
 2 days ago
The Elyria Police Department announced that a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Last month, Shayne Edwards was found unresponsive inside a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street and had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, they arrested a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jose Campos on Friday.

Both are from Lorain.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, felonious assault, discharging firearms at or into a habitation, discharging firearms on or over a property, and tampering with evidence.

He is currently at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home.

The 18-year-old Campos was charged with complicity of murder and felonious assault.

Lorain County Sheriff's Office

He was given a $50,000 bond on each count and released after posting.

Police said they are still actively investigating Edwards' death.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the department at 440-326-1212.

Erica H
2d ago

Thank you Lord my baby cousin did not deserve this thank you. Now he can rest peacefully sweet little 😇.

NyRican
2d ago

Put them in jail for a long time this poor kid his life was taken to fast I believe in the old testament an eye for an eye I have more faith with the Lorain Police and detective here then the law back home NYC, Here they don't play my condolences to all his family's.😢🕯️🙏🛐💝

Janet Sirbaugh
2d ago

How do you let someone out on Bond that was arrested for murder?

