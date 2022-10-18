Read full article on original website
2022 One Book One Nebraska author, Agee, to present at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two presentations Nov. 3. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading in the Sandoz Center at 6 p.m. The presentation will be broadcast online at chadronstate.tv.
Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
Fall 2022 Graves Lecture Series begins Tuesday in Chadron
CHADRON – The Fall 2022 Chadron State College Graves Lecture series will feature a wide variety of topics including broadcasting, chiropractics, and biking. The lectures are free and open to the public at the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. Some lectures are archived on the CSC YouTube Channel. The series...
Diers named Director of Human Resources in Chadron
CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick announced Monday. “Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue...
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway
By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
Free programs offered to public at CSC's planetarium
The Dr. Veath Planetarium in Chadron State College’s Math Science Center of Innovative learning invites the community to free Friday. Friday, Oct. 21 - 2 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by Earth Moon and Sun. -7 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by From Earth to the Universe. Both programs...
Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County
On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
Chadron Community Hospital admissions representative position
Do you demonstrate respect and concern for all individuals?. Are you willing to care for our community with honest, positive, and ethical behavior?. If yes, you might be the team member we are looking for!. At Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, we are driven by our Mission Statement, “Provide...
Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects
Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
Chadron police remind community about recreational vehicles ordinance
Fall is upon us and snow may come at any day. With that we would like to remind all of our community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep our roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.
Street, alley tree trimming begins in Alliance Homestead Addition
Alliance, NE – Panhandle Tree Service will begin trimming trees for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys this week, weather permitting. Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. This project will take place in the Homestead Addition. For questions or concerns please...
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Scrum said the fire...
Getting ahead: Child poverty - Where is Dad?
A friend recently sent me an opinion column from Froma Harrop, "Where are dads when single moms are struggling?" Harrop shares stories of single women struggling to stay financially afloat, holding a paying job while caring for young children. Then she asks the question of whether the fathers of these children are absolved from responsibility, since they regularly disappear from any of our media's stories.
AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
