Golden Tate appears to throw shade at former teammate Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the first two years of his NFL career in 2012 and 2013, one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets with the Seattle Seahawks was wide receiver Golden Tate. With Tate having last appeared in an NFL game in 2020, the 34-year-old took to Twitter following the Denver Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to seemingly take a shot at his former signal-caller.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is 14-for-17 on field goals and five-for-six on extra point attempts through the first six games of the 2022 season. In his first season with Denver, Wilson has posted a career-low 58.6% completion percentage with 1,442 passing yards and just five touchdowns against three interceptions.

The nine-time Pro Bowler went 15-for-28 with 188 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions in the loss to the Chargers.

Nearly all season long during interviews and postgame pressers, Wilson has repeated the phrase "Broncos country, let's ride," which explains how Tate ended his tweet. Following the defeat against Los Angeles though -- Denver's third straight loss -- Wilson notably didn't use the phrase.

The Broncos are now 2-4 and will host the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.