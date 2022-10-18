Read full article on original website
Related
Rollover crash leaves driver dead in Merced, CHP says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal rollover crash along the 99 in Merced resulted in the death of a man Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP responded to a collision at the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road. Authorities say a sedan had been overturned off the road, with […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality Near Modesto
Fatal Accident on Keyes Road Claims Life of Modesto Woman. A recent accident near Modesto that involved a big rig that caused a pedestrian fatality has been identified. The pedestrian accident occurred along Keyes Road near Crows Landing around 7:00 p.m. last week. The deceased woman was identified as Teyarra Teall, a Modesto resident, age 26.
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
Tractor-trailer spills corn all over Highway 99 near Ceres after crash
STANISLAUS COUNTY – A tractor-trailer that lost most of its load of corn has traffic slow on Highway 99 on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Mitchell Road offramp between Ceres and Keyes. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two vehicles – including that tractor-trailer – were involved. As a result of the crash, the tractor-trailer spilled corn all over the roadway.Caltrans crews have responded to the scene to clean up the mess. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
Fire engulfs structure near the Port of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a structure on fire near the 800 block of West Fremont Street and the Port of Stockton Tuesday evening. Details about the building are unclear, but Stockton police officers told FOX40 that they believe the building is an abandoned warehouse. Police have closed roadways in the area and […]
21-year-old man found dead in Merced County jail
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in a jail cell by Merced County Deputies on Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say 21-year-old Jacob Merlin Apodaca was found unresponsive in his jail cell by jail staff around 4 p.m. Correctional staff and emergency services tried to resuscitate Apodaca […]
KCRA.com
Stockton building destroyed by fire part of historic, Colberg Boat Works complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that burned a historic Stockton building to the ground. The fire started just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the area of West Lindsay and North Stockton streets. A massive smoke plume coming from the...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:35 p.m.: Firefighters have contained the Meadow Fire, involving a house and outbuilding, with spread to nearby vegetation in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadow Oaks Drive, between Hillsvale Drive and Los Coyotes Lane, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the grass fire and have updated the acreage from 5 to 9.1 acres. Kilgore added that the structure fires were contained shortly after that and received extensive damage. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
'It's not safe,' Stockton street becomes trash dumping ground
STOCKTON — A street in Stockton has become a dumping ground, and some residents have become frustrated.Salters Drive is an eyesore for residents; broken glass, old furniture, and litter block the sidewalk — raising concerns about safety. Residents say people come into their neighborhood and dump trash on their sidewalks. The unofficial dumping ground sits in front of several mailboxes. One neighbor took to Facebook to say mail delivery drivers have to park around the corner in order to deliver mail. Plenty of cars pass through the area – he says it is a hazard for drivers. "I see them parking right...
CHP: Suspected drug money found during Merced County traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer uncovered almost $150,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop in Merced County, according to a social media post by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday. After pulling over a car for a traffic infraction, an officer said he noted several things that led him to believe […]
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
KCRA.com
Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Turlock Hit-and-Run Takes Life of Pedestrian
A pedestrian crossing the street in Turlock was killed on October 11 when they were struck by a motor vehicle in a hit-and-run. The accident happened along west Fulkerth Road between Countryside Drive and Tully Road during the afternoon hours, according to a spokesman with the Turlock Police Department. The crash occurred near a bus stop.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
mymotherlode.com
Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Juvenile
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for possible help in locating the missing female pictured in the image box. She is 16-year-old Emily Hahn, who was last seen Saturday evening at 10 p.m. on Sawmill Flat Road. Sheriff’s official gave this description of Hahn, stating that she is 5′ 7″ and approximately 120 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a light-colored top, and black and red Nike tennis shoes.
'Enough is enough': Stockton's iconic Miracle Mile retail district to receive $20M in improvements
STOCKTON, Calif. — For years, Stockton's famed Miracle Mile retail and restaurant district has been the scene of numerous pedestrian accidents -- some deadly. Improvements are on the way in hopes of turning things around. "I said last year, 'Enough is enough,'" said Kevin Hernandez. He owns the Ave...
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home
Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
Comments / 0