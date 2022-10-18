Read full article on original website
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 16 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it faces unranked Minnesota (4-2, 1-2) in a White Out Game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 expert score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC.
Penn State OC Mike Yurcich gives progress report on quarterback plan
Within a few weeks of his first regular season as Penn State offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich had a pretty good feel for his 2022 quarterback room. He engaged in conversations with Sean Clifford leading up to the senior's December decision to stay on campus with extra COVID eligibility, and soon afterward he helped the Nittany Lions sign Drew Allar, who topped all QB prospects in 247Sports' rankings.
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Drew Allar, James Franklin’s input, tight ends and more
The Penn State offense has been in the limelight over the past few weeks after a couple lackluster performances followed a strong start to the season. And late Thursday morning, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich faced a series of wide-ranging questions about it. Yurcich was the latest assistant coach made available...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: October 20th
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Notre Dame. ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Florida State. USA Today - Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) vs. Kansas. College Football News - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh. Action Network - Music City Bowl vs. Arkansas. The Athletic -...
Defensive breakdown with Vance Bedford (Week 7): Next steps for Michigan’s defense after punishing Penn State
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
WATCH: Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's full press conference
It was not great timing for Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. But this just so happened to be the week he was slated to be the Nittany Lion assistant who met the media in a Thursday morning Zoom call, and the second-year OC held up his end of the bargain. You can see video of the entire session below.
How To Watch: No. 16 Penn State football’s White Out game vs. Minnesota
No. 16 Penn State plays host to unranked Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) sustained a humbling 41-17 loss at Michigan last Saturday....
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
James Franklin's Penn State future will hinge on the Drew Allar era | The Block
In this excerpt of The Block, Carl Reed and Brandon Marcello discuss Penn State's gap between them and the Big Ten elite, and how Drew Allar will play a big role in determining the Nittany Lions future.
Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota
Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
State College
Journey Bringing ‘Freedom Tour’ to Bryce Jordan Center
Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
Centre County students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
After State College approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, other school districts have also announced guaranteed admission.
State College
State College-Area Chick-fil-A Set to Reopen
The State College area’s only Chick-fil-A is ready to reopen after being closed for four months for a drive-thru expansion and renovations. The chicken restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to posts on the franchise location’s Facebook page on Monday night. It has been closed since June 16.
