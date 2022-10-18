ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State OC Mike Yurcich gives progress report on quarterback plan

Within a few weeks of his first regular season as Penn State offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich had a pretty good feel for his 2022 quarterback room. He engaged in conversations with Sean Clifford leading up to the senior's December decision to stay on campus with extra COVID eligibility, and soon afterward he helped the Nittany Lions sign Drew Allar, who topped all QB prospects in 247Sports' rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: October 20th

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Notre Dame. ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Florida State. USA Today - Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) vs. Kansas. College Football News - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh. Action Network - Music City Bowl vs. Arkansas. The Athletic -...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Defensive breakdown with Vance Bedford (Week 7): Next steps for Michigan’s defense after punishing Penn State

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
buckeyesports.com

My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games

Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota

Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
State College

Journey Bringing ‘Freedom Tour’ to Bryce Jordan Center

Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College-Area Chick-fil-A Set to Reopen

The State College area’s only Chick-fil-A is ready to reopen after being closed for four months for a drive-thru expansion and renovations. The chicken restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to posts on the franchise location’s Facebook page on Monday night. It has been closed since June 16.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy