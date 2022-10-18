Read full article on original website
Short film showcase coming to Midland
MIDLAND, MI-- A short film showcase featuring works of filmmakers from across the Great Lakes Bay Region will be coming to the Creative 360 Stage, Studios & Gallery center in Midland (1517 Bayliss Street) on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event, sponsored by Creative 360 and the Midland Area Community Foundation...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
WNEM
Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn Lodge, dies after battle with cancer
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Judy Zehnder, a member of the Frankenmuth Zehnder family, passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her family told TV5. Zehnder was the president of the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge. She died about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. She was 77-years-old. The cancer had...
American Chillers author visits Flint elementary: ‘Reading is a place you go to’
FLINT, MI – American Chillers author Christopher Wright, under the pseudonym Johnathan Rand, visited Freeman Elementary Wednesday morning to promote and inspire literacy among Flint youth. Rand conducted an hour-long presentation about the importance of good reading and writing skills, literature as an opportunity and even taught students how...
WNEM
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Fenton Board of Education candidates will participate in forum tonight
FENTON, MI -- A Meet the Candidate Forum that will feature school board candidates in the Fenton Area Public Schools district is taking place tonight. The free community forum will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Truran Hall in the Fenton United Methodist Church at 119 S Leroy St.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Mott Foundation offers to join in push to redevelop Flint Buick City site
FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is offering the city $2 million to assist in the redevelopment of the old Buick City site in Flint, a grant that’s contingent on leveraging an additional $15 million in state and federal funds. The grant would bring Flint’s contribution to...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
wsgw.com
M-46 Roadwork On Monday
City Crews trimming and removing trees will cause lane closures on East Remington Street/M-46 in Saginaw Monday. From 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. the westbound lane will be eliminated, and traffic will be shifted between South Park Avenue and Ward Street. Drivers are asked to bypass this area of M-46 if possible, and to be patient while work is in progress.
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
A guide to Genesee County school board elections this November
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – More than 100 candidates are vying for seats on school boards across Genesee County this fall. The Nov. 8 general election has the power to change the direction of some of the county’s most-watched districts, including Flint Community Schools, Davison Community Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools.
Could soybean oil be the fix for Michigan’s roads?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing a unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one mile stretch of road.
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
