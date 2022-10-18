ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Short film showcase coming to Midland

MIDLAND, MI-- A short film showcase featuring works of filmmakers from across the Great Lakes Bay Region will be coming to the Creative 360 Stage, Studios & Gallery center in Midland (1517 Bayliss Street) on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event, sponsored by Creative 360 and the Midland Area Community Foundation...
MIDLAND, MI
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw

Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
SAGINAW, MI
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
M-46 Roadwork On Monday

City Crews trimming and removing trees will cause lane closures on East Remington Street/M-46 in Saginaw Monday. From 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. the westbound lane will be eliminated, and traffic will be shifted between South Park Avenue and Ward Street. Drivers are asked to bypass this area of M-46 if possible, and to be patient while work is in progress.
SAGINAW, MI
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
EVART, MI
