China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
marinelink.com
US Offshore Wind Growing on Sturdy Foundations
Once again, the events of the last month have shown that the drive to grow the U.S. offshore wind segment has lost little steam. The foundations are firmly in place to support the deployment of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 110 GW by 2050. Floating wind...
marinelink.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils World's Largest Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas
Royal Caribbean has unveiled new design details for what is set to be the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The 250,800 GT vessel, the first in Royal Caribbean's new Icon-class, is being built by Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku, who began construction in June. First announced in 2016, the mega cruise ship is scheduled for delivery in October or November 2023.
navalnews.com
Video: Safran breaks cover on new VIGY 4 optronic sight
The VIGY 4 sight is the latest addition to the company’s family of naval optronic systems, which also includes the VIGY HD and PASEO XLR. VIGY 4 features advanced observation and fire control capabilities to meet the requirements of medium-displacement ships such as offshore patrol vessels and corvettes, while VIGY HD is more suited to vessels such as coastal patrol boats and PASEO XLR to first-class vessels rang.
Bay Net
Navy Demos Wide Range Of VTOL Systems For Future Operations
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.— The Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PMA-263) program team put Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) systems through their paces during a two-week technical demonstration in mid-September. More than a dozen vendors attended the event to help inform the...
marinelink.com
Eastern Cuts Steel for Fourth USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter
Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) commenced construction of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Rush (WMSM-918), the fourth hull of the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program. The occasion was observed by leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard Project Resident Office at ESG’s Allanton Shipyard where the first steel plates were cut by ESG personnel in the builder’s 103,000-square-foot steel and aluminum processing facility.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
marinelink.com
Himalaya Shipping Secures Time Charters for Four More Ships
Himalaya Shipping on Monday announced it has entered into time charter agreements for four dry bulk vessels with Koch Shipping Pte Ltd. The bulk carrier newbuilds will commence a 24-month time charter with an evergreen structure upon delivery from China's New Times Shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023, with certain options to roll two charters to 2024.
seafoodsource.com
Vertical Oceans CEO John Diener: RAS shrimp farms "have reached a turning point"
Farming shrimp intensively in vertical, urban settings is the mission of John Diener, the CEO of Vertical Oceans, one of a range of aquaculture start-ups that have chosen to locate in Singapore, a city-state keen to increase its self-sufficiency in food and to become an innovation hub for the wider region.
maritime-executive.com
Rotterdam Tests Drones for Ship Inspections and Monitoring the Port
The Port of Rotterdam, one of the busiest seaports in the world, is the latest to test drones for a range of inspection and monitoring tasks. The Port Authority reports it will be testing the drones for the next few months near Europoort and the western Maasvlakte extension which includes container and break-bulk terminals.
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
ship-technology.com
Kongsberg Maritime wins technology contract for four electric ferries
Swedish Road Ferries will operate the new ferries to connect the national road network. Norwegian firm Kongsberg Maritime has received a contract from Holland Shipyards Group for the electrification and automation of new ferries. Under the contract, Kongsberg Maritime will deliver electrification and control systems with automated functionalities for up...
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan.
marinelink.com
Baglietto Navy Partners with MST Group
Baglietto Navy, the military division of the historic shipyard based in La Spezia, announce it has formed a commercial partnership with MST Group, a company with headquarters in Bromborough (UK), specializing in the design and construction of military naval units up to 32m in length. The agreement was secured amid the active collaboration of METCO METALS, in the person of Giuseppe Censabella, MST Group’s agent in Italy who will also be in charge of promoting and supporting Baglietto Navy’s specific commercial activities.
navalnews.com
Elettronica presents ADRIAN naval C-UAS at Euronaval
Elettronica is delighted to be attending this year’s Euronaval exhibition. Held between 18th and 21st October, the event is Europe’s most important showcase for the naval community. As in previous years, we are exhibiting the panoply of our solutions and capabilities applicable to the naval and maritime security domains.
navalnews.com
Exail: Powering Enhanced Autonomy for All AUVs
Whether it is for ISR applications, Mine Countermeasures, seabed warfare or deep-sea exploration, AUVs are becoming highly critical assets for navies worldwide. With an increasing operational range and mission duration, operators of all type of AUVs have a critical need for high-performance and reliable navigation capabilities. This is where Exail’s (formerly iXblue) Inertial Navigations Systems come into play.
marinelink.com
On Board Orders Boutique Cruise Vessel
Australian naval architecture firm Incat Crowther said it has been commissioned to design and deliver a new boutique liveaboard cruise vessel for Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board. The 24-meter vessel, named Odalisque III, is currently being built by Richardson Devine Marine in Hobart and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.
satnews.com
The Exploration Company selects Benchmark Space Systems Propulsion System to power their ‘Mission Possible’ demonstrator flight
The Exploration Company has selected Benchmark Space Systems propulsion system to power their ‘Mission Possible’ demonstrator flight. Under a collaborative agreement, Benchmark and The Exploration Company will work together to develop an innovative propulsion system that will use non-toxic, high-test, peroxide propellant, in line with The Exploration Company’s long-term commitment towards reusability and sustainability. The system will be based on Benchmark’s flight-proven Halcyon Avant propulsion system, featuring Benchmark’s 22N “Ocelot” bi-propellant (HTP + IPA) thrusters.
