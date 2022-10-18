ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Proposed Impact Fee Could Slow Growth For York School District 1

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York’s growth can now be seen just about everywhere, including the schools. York School District One has leaders worried about just how many students their schools can hold, which is why they’ve asked the York County Council to place a Public Education Facilities Impact Fee on the construction of new residential development in the area.
YORK, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – A Sober-Oktober Festival!

The family-friendly event will be at New Centre Park in Clover from 11 AM until 3 PM. There will be food, a petting zoo, Halloween costume contest and more. In the video above, executive director of Keystone speaks with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil about the event and what to expect.
CLOVER, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

2022 Clover and York School District Candidates

CLOVER and YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A school board member’s role is to advocate for students and represent the community. Please click on each candidate’s name for link to their CN2 Interview. All candidates were asked the same 5 questions. CLOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT:. Seat 1: Mike...
YORK, SC
cn2.com

2022 Rock Hill School District Candidates

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Our school board recognizes that public support and open lines of communication are vital to a successful educational environment for students and employees. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on the decisions which affect students and teachers, to let board members know opinions on important issues, and to attend board meetings whenever possible.” Rock Hill School Board.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Keystone Substances Abuse Services Using Social Media To Reach Youth

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its estimated more than 4 billion people are currently on some sort of social media platform worldwide. That’s according to the University of Maine. Leaders with Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill say our youth is receiving false information on social...
ROCK HILL, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy