Clover Students Make An Argument For Why The District Needs Bond Referendum To Pass
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters in the Clover School District will be voting on a 156 million dollar bond referendum on Election Day. The district says the bond would not only help build a second high school in Clover, but also free up some much needed space for a third middle school.
CLOVER, S.C. — Hundreds of new students funneling into a South Carolina school district each year has leaders turning to local voters for a remedy. Clover schools is set to ask residents for a $156-million bond to build a new high school to accommodate the overcrowding. “We had to...
Rapid growth in York prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees to fund schools
YORK, S.C. — Rapid growth in York, South Carolina, is prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees. If approved, building a new home in the area would come with an additional large fee, with the money going toward building new schools to keep up with the growth. At a...
Proposed Impact Fee Could Slow Growth For York School District 1
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York’s growth can now be seen just about everywhere, including the schools. York School District One has leaders worried about just how many students their schools can hold, which is why they’ve asked the York County Council to place a Public Education Facilities Impact Fee on the construction of new residential development in the area.
CN2 Today – A Sober-Oktober Festival!
The family-friendly event will be at New Centre Park in Clover from 11 AM until 3 PM. There will be food, a petting zoo, Halloween costume contest and more. In the video above, executive director of Keystone speaks with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil about the event and what to expect.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
FALL FUN! Scarecrows & Festivals in Fort Mill
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Fort Mill’s Main Street and beyond, covered in Scarecrows – so many it’s hard to pick a favorite. Plus, click to learn about its upcoming Fall Festival!
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
2022 Clover and York School District Candidates
CLOVER and YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A school board member’s role is to advocate for students and represent the community. Please click on each candidate’s name for link to their CN2 Interview. All candidates were asked the same 5 questions. CLOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT:. Seat 1: Mike...
2022 Rock Hill School District Candidates
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Our school board recognizes that public support and open lines of communication are vital to a successful educational environment for students and employees. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on the decisions which affect students and teachers, to let board members know opinions on important issues, and to attend board meetings whenever possible.” Rock Hill School Board.
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
CN2 Newscast – Former Haley’s Visit, Clover’s School Bond and a Coffee Business Spotlight
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Governor Haley attended a sporting clays fundraiser for the organization she founded – The Original Six Foundation. Voters in the Clover School District will be voting on a $156 million bond referendum they say would help build a second high school in Clover.
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Keystone Substances Abuse Services Using Social Media To Reach Youth
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its estimated more than 4 billion people are currently on some sort of social media platform worldwide. That’s according to the University of Maine. Leaders with Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill say our youth is receiving false information on social...
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
Exclusive: Woman throws bleach on elderly CMS bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
